



Anees Bazmee on Govinda's return to Bollywood in 'King Of Comedy': 'Not just me, there are many…' Govinda has a fan for life as a director Anees Bazmée! The famous director hailed Govinda as the 'king of comedy' and mentioned that many filmmakers wanted to work with him. Govinda, one of the defining actors of the 1990s, has been away from the big screen for over five years, with his last role in the 2019 film. Rangeela Raja. Bazmee, who collaborated with Govinda on iconic film scripts like Eyesnot, Shola and Shabnam, Deewana MastanaAnd Raja Baburecently shared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that several directors are looking forward to the opportunity to work with Govinda again. In the interview, Bazmee hailed Govinda as the best in comedy and a wonderful actor. He highlighted their fruitful collaborations, emphasizing Govinda's comic timing and unrivaled charisma, particularly in Raja Babu. He said: “Govinda is indeed a great actor.” When asked about the delay in Govinda's much-awaited return, Bazmee explained, “Not just me, there are many others who also want to work with him. And the day I get the opportunity to do so, when I will feel that yes, this is the particular film, the particular role that Govinda ji should play, so of course, I will be happy to approach him. We share such an old association that I know if there is anything. perfectly written for him, and if he does it will be awesome. It will totally elevate this character. Despite the long hiatus, Bazmee's words offer a glimmer of hope to fans who are eagerly awaiting Govinda's return, hinting that it's just a matter of finding the right project to bring him back on screen.

