Fashion
Faculty, students and guests 'dress to impress' for PAWS gayla | Texas A&M University-San Antonio
It was an evening in which faculty, staff, students and allies of the local LGBTQ+ community were honored for their exemplary work within their communities.
THE Rainbow PAWS 2nd Annual Gayla Awards was hosted April 12 by Rainbow PAWS (Pride at Work and School) in the ceremony room at Patriots Casa.
Brian Jantz, Community Outreach Specialist at Apollo Wellness, welcomed guests. Apollo Wellness is a sexual health and wellness clinic and one of the sponsors of the evening event.
We do a lot within the LGBTQ community in San Antonio, Jantz said. We are here to show that support.
As guests Entering the ceremony room, the projector shared an All Are Welcome message.
The event included a catered dinner and non-alcoholic cocktails. Friends, family and faculty members gathered as a family and enjoyed a buffet dinner.
At 7 p.m., PAWS Secretary and Master of Ceremonies Sarah Dwyer introduced the keynote speaker, the Honorable Justice Rosie Gonzalez, who serves as a judge in County Court 13 in Bexar County.
Gonzalez practiced law for nearly 17 years, becoming the only attorney in South Texas to be certified as a child protection specialist by the National Association of Counsel for Children. During his legal career Gonzalez has represented hundreds of children in the welfare system and mentored numerous attorneys who have developed successful careers.
Gonzalez is also known for being the first openly gay Latina judge in Bexar County when she began serving on the bench.
Gonzalez shared an anecdote about his choice of vibrant costume. She was seen wearing a matching tiger print suit for the occasion.
I initially ordered, after Dr. Victor invited me, a jaguar print expedited suit, Gonzalez said. And this is what I received in the mail.
Gonzalez guided the audience through his life story has the difficulties she overcame growing up in the late 60s and early 70s.
Gonzalez graduated from high school at the top of his class. She was voted Most Likely to Succeed and attended Norwich University, the nation's oldest military college in Northfield, Vermont. She was one of three Latino students on campus and worked as a translator. She was elected the youngest student government president, but fell ill and was unable to return to school.
She transferred to St. Marys University in San Antonio and graduated in 1986 with a pre-law political science degree. She spent her law career days working with Catholic charities, communities and schools and as a special investigator with CPS.
Gonzalez's mother helped her pay for LSAT prep and her exam. She attended St. Marys and was selected to be her class speaker when she graduated in the spring of 1999.
I was a non-traditional graduate,” Gonzalez said. That means I wasn't 24 or 25 when I graduated. I was 33 years old.
She practiced law solo and was later elected as a county judge in 2018. This was not Gonzalez's first or second time running but her third attempt.
It's simply a reflection of my mothers who insist that no doesn't really mean no, Gonzalez said. No, just find another way, no, not right away, no, be patient.
Gonzalez explained how she learned a lot about political culture while running for judge. She shared that she felt that running absentee created a greater obstacle to her election.
I had never lived my life in a closet, Gonzalez said. I had always been absent, my parents had always supported me.
The event included the announcement of this year's winners. The organizers also shared the reasons why the winners were selected.
The winner of the Jaguar LGBTQ+ Award of the Year in the student category was Zachery Salazar. Salazar, a member of the Coalition and Psychology club, was unable to attend but left a call for unity to be read by the master of ceremonies.
Jaguar LGBTQ+ Award of the Year in the Teacher Category went to Rainbow PAWS Co-Presidents Sherry Patrick and Victor Gomez. Patrick and Gomez, whose efforts have profoundly impacted the visibility of LGBTQ+ communities on campus, were applauded for their work.
The Jaguar LGBTQ+ of the year in the Veterans category was René Orozco, WHO continues its strong commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
The following winners are A&M-San Antonio students.
The winner of the LGBTQ+ Jaguar Ally of the Year award was Maddison Morales. According to organizersMorales loves and appreciates the inclusiveness of the LGBTQ+ and multicultural communities.
This year's Harvey Milk Award winner was the Coalition. This on-campus organization strives to be inclusive and create an environment where students can be themselves.
This year's Silvia Rivera Award winner was Valen Bernal-Mendoza. Mendoza loves encouraging others to be themselves and is always open about his experiences while transitioning.
This year's Billy Porter winner was Rayne Pollardvice-president of The Coalition. Pollard recently helped plan the drag show party, where they helped with decorations and supplies.
This year's Jazz Jennings Award winner was Rosol SherbinI. ServeI am an international student determined to continue my studies and strive for success in the future.
Amy Schneider Award Winner was Cinthia Charissa Stagakes. Steps has demonstrated extraordinary dedication in his academic career at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
This has been a great event for us and we appreciate everyone's support, Patrick said. So pat yourself on the back because this really takes all of us.
|
Sources
2/ https://mesquite-news.com/faculty-students-guests-dress-to-impress-for-p-a-w-s-gayla/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arab High School Head Football Coach Accused of Sending Obscene Photos to Male Students
- Faculty, students and guests 'dress to impress' for PAWS gayla | Texas A&M University-San Antonio
- 'Gatsby' brings back Big Broadway but lacks heart
- San Jose Earthquakes sign Hernan Lopez in a club record deal
- Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Donald Trump and Presidential Immunity
- Turkish President Erdogan, Kazakh Prime Minister discuss regional, global issues
- Rishi Sunak's defensive commitment is a paltry offer
- Transforming Vocational Education: Electric Car Gift from President Jokowi
- Anees Bazmee on Govinda's return to Bollywood in 'King Of Comedy': 'Not just me, there are many…'
- ICC honors retired cricket star Etim
- Pro-Palestinian protesters set up camp at FIT in Manhattan
- iHuman Inc. files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F