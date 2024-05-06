



Tesco uses Eagle Eye AI and machine learning technology to help grocery giant personalize Clubcard promotions

Eagle Eye has signed a one-year agreement with Tesco for its AI-powered Personalized Challenges solution, with an option to renew for a further year.

It is a digital platform that allows retailers to personalize promotions and offer customized challenges designed to reward increased behavior.

Built-in AI and deep machine learning drive hyper-personalization through analytics capabilities to deliver more relevant promotions to consumers.

Following the trial, Tesco plans to roll out the personalized challenges to more Clubcard members in the coming months, called Clubcard Challenges. The solution powers personalized, gamified offers and promotions for each Clubcard member.

AI technology provides each customer with a personalized challenge that, upon completion, will reward them with additional Clubcard points. Customers can complete up to 10 challenges and earn a total of 50 worth of Clubcard points during her six-week campaign starting May 20th.

Eye-popping Retail Technology Show 2024 draws over 12,500 visitors to two-day event at London Olympia

The Retail Technology Show 2024, held at London Olympia last month, attracted over 12,500 retail industry professionals for the two-day event, with attendance numbers up +28% year-on-year.

Described by Charles Tyrwhitts Nick Wheeler as “an eye-opening event”, the event featured over 400 technology providers and innovators across two exhibition halls, providing the largest innovation showcase ever.

Commenting on the breadth and depth of technology on display this year, Nourisheds CEO Melissa Snover commented: It's going to involve a huge number of different people from all parts of retail, and some amazing technology.

At the RTS 2024 Innovation Awards, Orquest, an AI-powered workforce solution, was named the winner at the BIG Retail Party on day one.

Orquest won a record number of awards, beating out stiff competition from a shortlist of 10 other outstanding technology solutions, including Pricer, ProGlove and Shopopop.

The conference program included Charles Tillwitz Wheeler, Not on the High Street's Holly Tucker, and Nick Bayton, former chairman of Asos and CEO of MATCHESFASHION.

They will join more than 120 other retail industry leaders and luminaries, including speakers from Primark, Boots, Morrisons, Harrods, Adidas and Nobody's Child, to discuss everything from supply chain to sustainability, leadership and loyalty to AI. We discussed the hottest topics in retail, from digital marketing and data to digital marketing and data.

Chris Holyland leaves Pets at Home to take on new role of Digital and Omnichannel Director at Currys

Currys has appointed Chris Holyland as director of digital and omnichannel.

He will lead the retailer's digital and omnichannel teams with the goal of creating an easy-to-shop, integrated omnichannel customer experience.

Holyland joins from Pets at Home, where he spent almost nine years, most recently serving as digital director.

His resume also includes stints as head of e-commerce at Boots and head of e-commerce for computing and communications at Dixons Electrical.

Walmart launches groundbreaking pilot to become first Roblox brand to enable physical purchases

Walmart can now sell physical products directly to users within Roblox.

Walmart Discovered users can have physical products delivered directly to their home.

They'll be greeted by a new storefront displaying virtual twins of select products sold in Walmart's physical stores. This feature is limited to users 13 years of age and older in the United States only.

There's a traditional kind of checkout flow where you enter your name, address, and credit card information, and it's all powered by the Walmart API, and all of your information is handled very securely, Walmart Brand Experience and Strategy Director Partnership Justin Brereton told Digiday.

Once you press checkout, you will receive a confirmation email from Walmart. All of this is handled on the backend and the user receives the item via email, while the virtual twin is immediately granted to Roblox.

The pilot will run until May, during which time Roblox will not receive a cut of product sales and all proceeds will go directly to Walmart. The short-term objective here is to measure users' willingness to purchase physical products on the platform.

“We are excited to begin testing real-world commerce as an important step in enabling our community of creators and brands to enable real-world commerce in the future,” said Enrico D'Angelo, VP of Economics at Roblox. I'm very happy,” he said.

Shopping for virtual items has become an important part of how people participate and express themselves on Roblox on a daily basis. So our goal is to gather feedback, test technology, and learn what resonates most with his Gen Z customers when it comes to shopping for physical items.

