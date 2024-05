Anger can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.Cardiovascular/kidney/metabolic syndrome

Add topics to email alerts

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio A laboratory-based randomized controlled study reveals that anger can negatively impact the health and function of vascular endothelium and increase the risk of heart disease. “We found that evoking a state of anger causes vascular dysfunction, but we don't yet know what causes these changes.” earth Shinbomedical doctor, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center said in an American Heart Association press release. “Investigating the underlying relationship between anger and vascular dysfunction may help identify effective targets for intervention for people at high risk for cardiovascular events.”





A laboratory-based randomized controlled trial study has revealed that anger can negatively impact the health and function of vascular endothelium and increase the risk of heart disease. Image: Adobe Stock



It was top news in cardiology last week. In other top news, researchers found that more than 70% of the U.S. population is estimated to have stage 1 to 3 cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic syndrome. “The newly described high prevalence of multimorbidity characterizing the CKM syndrome highlights the urgent need for public health interventions to optimize the health of individuals in the United States.” Dr. Abdul Mannan Khan Minhas, Baylor College of Medicine clinical research fellow in preventive cardiology and colleagues wrote: Read the top articles in cardiology below. Emotions of anger can disrupt endothelial function and increase risk of heart disease Disturbances in endothelial function caused by short-term bouts of induced anger may be an early predictor of heart disease, but the underlying mechanisms remain unclear, the researchers reported. read more. It is estimated that most US adults have asymptomatic cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic syndromes. It is estimated that more than 70% of the U.S. population has asymptomatic cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic syndromes, according to a research letter published in . Journal of the American College of Cardiology. read more. Gene therapy improves symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant angina who have no options Speakers reported that gene therapy improved exercise capacity and blood flow in patients with advanced ischemic heart disease, reducing the incidence of chest pain and the use of nitroglycerin. read more. Explore questions about routine fasting practices before cardiac catheterization Patients who did not need to fast before cardiac catheterization reported no perioperative adverse events and higher overall postoperative satisfaction, the speakers reported. read more. Ninerafaxstat improves symptoms and quality of life in non-obstructive HCM Speakers reported that a novel cardiac mitotrope, ninerafaxstat, safely improved heart failure symptoms over a 12-week period compared to placebo in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. read more.

