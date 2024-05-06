Research suggests genetics may be a cause, not just a risk, for some Alzheimer's patients

“This reconceptualization that we are proposing will affect a significant minority of people,” said study author Dr. Juan Fortea, director of the Sant Pau Memory Unit in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Stated. “Sometimes people say we don't know the cause of Alzheimer's disease, but this means that in about 15 to 20 percent of cases, “we can trace the cause, and it's genetic,” he said. ”

The idea involves a gene variant called APOE4. Scientists have long known that if he inherits one copy of this mutation, he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, and that the risk increases significantly for people who have two copies of him inherited from their parents. I was there.

of new researchThe paper, published in the journal Nature Medicine, analyzed data from more than 500 people with two copies of APOE4, which is significantly larger than previous studies. Researchers found that nearly all of these patients developed the biological pathology of Alzheimer's disease, and the two copies of APOE4 may now be considered as a cause of Alzheimer's disease, rather than just a risk factor. The authors say it should.

The study also found that patients developed Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age. By age 55, more than 95% had biological markers associated with the disease. By age 65, nearly all had abnormal levels of a protein called amyloid, which forms the plaques in the brain that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. And many began developing symptoms of cognitive decline at age 65, which is younger than most people without the APOE4 mutation.

“Importantly, these patients often develop symptoms 10 years earlier than other forms of Alzheimer's disease,” said Dr. McConlogue, a neurologist at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital in Boston and the author of the study. said Dr. Leisa Sperling, author of .