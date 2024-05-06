MPOX cases spike in New York City: What you need to know





article New York City Department of Health New York City warned that the number of mpox infections has skyrocketed since October, reaching 51 in January. The city has experienced an average of 36 cases per month since October, up from a range of 2 to 20 cases per month through most of 2023, according to a health advisory released Friday. Related: WHO renames monkeypox to 'mpox' over racism concerns Of the 256 cases from October 2023 to April 15, 2024, 73% were unvaccinated or had only received one dose. Most people infected with mpox were black or Hispanic and between the ages of 25 and 44. According to the New York City Department of Health, 94% of the cases were men who had sex with men. The New York City Department of Health reported that most of those infected had mild symptoms and only 10 were hospitalized. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also experiencing an outbreak of the more severe clade I monkeypox virus (MPXV), according to the New York City Department of Health. They reported that only clade II cases continue to be confirmed in the United States. What is happening in Congo? Scientists say a new species of mpox detected in a mining town in Congo could spread more easily among people. Congo is already experiencing the largest mpox outbreak, with more than 4,500 suspected cases and nearly 300 deaths. The new study, which will soon be submitted to a journal for publication, looked at patients hospitalized between October and January in Camitugua, eastern Congo. The lead researcher said the disease is more difficult to diagnose because the new type of lesions are milder and occur primarily in the genitals. The World Health Organization says mutations in the disease may require new testing strategies to detect mutations. What is the difference between clade I and clade II monkeypox viruses? There are two types, or clades, of mpox, which are related to smallpox and are endemic in central and west Africa. Clade 1 is more severe, and up to 10% of infected people may die. Clade 2 was the trigger for the 2022 outbreak. More than 99% of infected people survived. What is npox? MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 6: A medical laboratory technician shows a sample suspected of monkeypox in the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.Europe is the epicenter of monkeypox virus outbreak, World Health Organization Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that belongs to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. It is endemic in some parts of Africa, where people are infected through bites from rodents and small animals, but it was not known to spread easily between people. Mpox cases began occurring in May 2022 in Europe and the United States, mostly among men who have sex with men. Infections rapidly spread in dozens of countries in June and July, around the time of gay pride events. Although this infection was rarely fatal, many people suffered from painful skin lesions for several weeks. In late July 2022, the World Health Organization declared an international health crisis. In early August, the United States declared a public health emergency. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5ny.com/news/mpox-cases-rise-nyc-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos