Kangana Ranaut to leave cinema after Bollywood almost left her





Kangana Ranaut has always managed to make headlines, even if it's not for her films. She is undoubtedly one of the most fabulous actresses but never fails to amaze her fans with her triggering statements. In her latest media interaction, she hinted that she will be leaving the film industry for good. The queen of Bollywood is all set to try her luck in politics. She is the BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in the Lok Sabha elections. When asked how she would handle cinema and politics together, Kangana said that she also gets bored sometimes while doing films because she does acting and directing. She added that if she saw possibilities in politics and saw that people connected with her, then she would continue to do politics. She would like to concentrate on one job at a time. Explaining her desire, Kangana Ranaut said that if she wins the Mandi constituency, she would only continue her politics. “Many filmmakers have asked me not to enter politics. I have led a privileged life, if given a chance to reach out to people and communicate with them, I will,” Kangana Ranaut. Again bashing the 'nepo' element, she said nepotism is everywhere and is not limited to films or politics, and no one is happy about it. And there is no end to this. Kangana Ranaut has hinted at her plans to leave Bollywood, but looking at the performance of her two recent films, it seems that Bollywood left her before she chose to leave. From Manikarnika in 2019 to Tejas in 2023, for five years she has been making films that are flops. She performed very well until she chose to play the dual role of actor and director. Also Read: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur separate after two years: What's wrong? After witnessing a silent boycott from Bollywood biggies and her few films flopping at the box office, Kangana is left with the chance to once again become the industry's rainbow cinematographic. Her controversial statements add to the corrosion she has received in the Bollywood industry.

