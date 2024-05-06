Insiders raise wild speculation that 'absolutely massive' price earthquake in China could be about to hit Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies





Bitcoin recovered after a surprise sell-off last week, rebounding along with a surprise from BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and “find out which blockchain successes are poised to gain an additional 1,000%” in the wake of the Bitcoin halving earthquake!

The price of Bitcoin has risen 15% since it fell to lows of $56,000 per bitcoin last week thanks to “hidden money printing” that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk believes could contribute to the collapse of the US dollar.

Now, with rumors swirling on Wall Street that the floodgates to Bitcoin ETFs may be about to open, an insider has claimed that Hong Kong's new Bitcoin ETFs may be about to experience a major earthquake.

Sign up now for your free CryptoCodex — a five-minute daily newsletter for traders, investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts that will update you on the latest developments and keep you ahead of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency bull market

Forbes Bitcoin Price Alert: BlackRock Insider Reveals Surprising Benefit for Sovereign Wealth Funds After ETF Boom By Billy Bambrough

Hong Kong, a special administrative region in China, has seen the emergence of a handful of spot bitcoins and… [+] Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched last week, on the heels of Wall Street Bitcoin ETFs that started a significant rise in Bitcoin prices.

© 2024 Bloomberg Finance LP

“I just got back from Hong Kong. There's talk of that [bitcoin and ethereum] ETFs can be added to Stock Connect,” Richard Byworth, managing partner at SyzCapital, posted to X. “The implications of this are absolutely massive, and it basically means mainland [China] “Money can buy it.”

Stock Connect serves as a link between mainland China's markets and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, allowing eligible investors from one market to access eligible shares in another market at a specified quota.

Byworth was responding to Samson Mo, the former chief strategy officer at bitcoin developer Blockstream who worked with El Salvador on bitcoin adoption, who posted: “I think you guys should be a little more optimistic,” referring to a report that Hong “acquired a ChinaAMC fund.” Bitcoin traded in Hong Kong for $121 million on its first trading day.

Last week, Bosera Asset Management's Hong Kong units, Harvest Global Investments and China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), launched two ETFs to track Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

Sign up now for CryptoCodex — a free daily newsletter for cryptocurrency enthusiasts

“A Huge Forbes Disaster” – Congress Just Introduced a Game-Changing Bill That Could Blow Up the Price of Bitcoin and the Cryptocurrency MarketBy Billy Bambrough

Bitcoin prices have skyrocketed over the past year, surpassing an all-time high… [+] Helping the Ethereum, XRP and cryptocurrency market recover from the price collapse in 2022.

Forbes digital assets

Despite the funds' big launch, their debut was considered “tepid” and was well below the $4.6 billion recorded on the first trading day of spot bitcoin ETFs on Wall Street in January.

“On the one hand, you can argue that overall interest in cryptocurrencies is higher in Asia, so there must be many investors interested in these spot ETFs,” Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, wrote in his email newsletter.

“On the other hand, you could argue that the larger number of Asian users means that people in the region have already allocated to local assets, leading to lower interest in publicly traded funds.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/05/06/insider-sparks-wild-speculation-an-absolutely-enormous-china-price-earthquake-could-be-about-to-hit-bitcoin-and-crypto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos