US ready to start delivering weapons to Ukraine, begins negotiations on withdrawal from Niger > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





U.S. officials are ready to begin providing necessary military capabilities to Ukraine after the House of Representatives passed a supplemental budget bill on Saturday, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. of the Air Force, Pat Ryder.

The Senate must approve the bill and deliver it to President Joe Biden for signature.

Ryder said the legislation would strengthen the security of the United States and its allies and partners. The new legislation is proof to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his assumption that the group supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion would collapse was absolutely wrong, the general said.

On Friday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will host the 21st meeting of the Defense Contact Group Ukrainian. The virtual meeting takes place two years to the day after Austin first convened the group. “I would say it is remarkable that despite Russia's assumptions that the international community would fragment and lose interest in supporting Ukraine over time, the opposite happened,” Ryder said.

The group is made up of 50 nations and has remained united in the face of Putin's invasion. Putin also believed that his attack on Ukraine would somehow break the NATO alliance. “You have seen NATO's collective defense alliance expand, underscoring the international consensus that Ukraine's security is important to the security of all our countries,” the press secretary said.

In West Africa, Ryder confirmed that discussions had begun between Niger and the United States on the withdrawal of American troops from Niger. “The department is sending a small delegation from the Pentagon and the US Africa Command to participate in the discussions,” he said. “In terms of the departure timetable, we are not going to speculate and anticipate discussions.”

This does not mean the end of the counterterrorism mission in West Africa and the Sahel, Ryder said. “We continue to take the threat of terrorism seriously,” he said. “And we will continue to work with partners across Africa on this front.”

The U.S. military will continue to work with trusted partners to address the threat affecting countries and citizens across the region. “We will continue to work towards that. We will continue to explore options to ensure that we can continue to conduct the types of advice, assistance and counter-terrorism operations that we need,” he said.

