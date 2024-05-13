UK weather: Sunny weekend ends with warning of thunderstorms with danger to life.





Thunderstorm and rain warnings have been issued after Britain recorded its hottest day of the year.

The mercury is expected to rise to 27C by late afternoon on Sunday, but the recent clear weather could disappear by the end of the day with three yellow warnings for life threatening thunderstorms in place.

The warning for most of western England, including most of Wales, has been extended until 11pm. The warning for Scotland expires at 3am on Monday, and for Northern Ireland at 7pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued three yellow warnings for thunderstorms on Sunday (Method Office).

The Met Office warned: Flooding can quickly occur in homes and businesses, with some buildings damaged by floodwaters, lightning, hail, or high winds.

Fast-flowing water or deep flooding may occur, posing a risk to life.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said the storms could coalesce in areas across the UK, bringing intense lightning and heavy rain.

“We expect a little bit more gusty winds in areas where there are a lot of showers, and surface water flooding is also possible,” she said.

Mr Criswick said temperatures were expected to peak on Sunday before turning cold again next week.

She said: “Highest temperatures in London today will reach 27 degrees, while central and south-east England could also reach 28 degrees, which is where we will see the best weather throughout the day.” It's likely to be a bit muggy in places too.

But today is likely to be the peak. It will start to get a little chilly starting tomorrow.

Temperatures will still be quite warm in the upper teens and low 20s, but cooler than they have been over the past few days.

The Met Office also issued a new warning for rain for southwestern England on Monday.

Areas of heavy rain are expected to hit eastern parts of Northern Ireland from 12pm to 6am on Monday.

The same warning was also issued for south Wales on Monday, with heavy rain expected to fall between 8am and midnight in areas including Swansea and Cardiff.

The Met Office advised residents living in areas affected by the rain warning to prepare for possible public transport and power outages.

On Saturday, all four home countries recorded their hottest day of the year.

Herstmonceux in East Sussex recorded the highest temperature at 25.9C, just ahead of Cassley in northern Scotland, which recorded a temperature of 25.7C.

Gogerddan in Wales reached 25.1C on Sunday, while Magiligan in Northern Ireland hit a record high of 23.8C.

But Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the record so far would not last long as forecasters expected warmer weather on Sunday.

He added: The difference (on Sunday) is that Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will not be as warm.

The really warm air will probably be confined to southern and eastern England, with temperatures in central areas expected to peak at around 27C.

