British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemns far-right violence





LONDON British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned Sunday's attack on a hotel housing refugees as an act of far-right violence, as violence spreads in towns and cities across the country after a knife attack at a dance studio left three girls dead and scores more injured.

In a statement from No. 10 Downing Street on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister pledged that the authorities would do everything necessary to bring these rioters to justice.

“Whether you participate in this chaos directly or encourage it online and then run away, I guarantee you will regret it,” he said. “This is not a protest, this is an organized, violent assault, and it has no place on our streets or online.

Starmer was speaking after a day of far-right violence in the northern English city of Rotherham, where police in Rotherham struggled to control a mob trying to break into the Holiday Inn Express hotel where refugees were staying.

Before the riots could be brought under control, police officers carrying shields were met with a barrage of missiles, including pieces of wood, chairs and fire extinguishers. Hotel windows were also seen broken and small fires were seen starting in wheelie bins.

Starmer said there was an attack on a hotel in Rotherham right now. It was a gang of looters trying to break the law, or worse. Windows were being smashed, fires were being set, residents and staff were completely scared. There was absolutely no justification for such action.

Far-right agitators have used last week's stabbings to exploit concerns about the scale of the influx of migrants into Britain, particularly the tens of thousands of migrants arriving in small boats from France across the English Channel.

Tensions were high in the north-eastern city of Middlesbrough on Sunday, with some protesters bucking off police guards.

A group of people marched through a residential area, smashing windows of houses and cars. When residents asked why they were smashing windows, one man replied, “Because we are British.” Hundreds of others confronted police, holding shields at the town's gravestones, and threw bricks, cans and pots at them.

On Saturday, far-right activists clashed with anti-racism protesters across Britain, with scenes of violence unfolding from the Northern Ireland capital Belfast to Liverpool in the northwest and Bristol in the west. Further arrests are expected as police search CCTV, social media and body-worn camera footage.

Police also warned that other crimes may not be thoroughly investigated due to extensive security measures, including the deployment of thousands of officers.

The violence began when false rumours spread online that the attacker in the dance class stabbing was Muslim and an immigrant, inciting far-right supporters. Suspects under the age of 18 are not usually named in the UK, but Judge Andrew Menary ordered the identity of Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Wales to Rwandan parents, to be revealed, partly to stop the spread of misinformation. Rudakubana is charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Police said many of the weekend protests were organized online by vague far-right groups, rallying support with slogans such as “Enough is Enough,” “Save Our Children” and “Stop the Boats.”

“For people who feel targeted because of their skin color or their faith, I know how scary that is,” he said. “There have been Nazi salutes in the streets, there have been attacks on police, there has been indiscriminate violence coupled with racist rhetoric, so no, I wouldn’t hesitate to call it far-right violence.”

The rallying cry came from scattered social media accounts, but one person who played a key role in spreading it was Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a long-time far-right agitator who goes by the name Tommy Robinson. He leads the English Defence League, and Merseyside police have linked the group to a violent protest in Southport on Tuesday, a day after the stabbing.

The group first emerged around 2009 and led a series of protests against militant Islamism that often degenerated into violence. Yaxley-Lennon was banned from Twitter in 2018, but was allowed back in after Elon Musk took over and rebranded it as X. He has over 800,000 followers.

Years later, the group’s membership and influence have waned, and Yaxley-Lennon, 41, has found himself in a slew of legal troubles. He has been jailed for assault, contempt of court and mortgage fraud, and is currently facing an arrest warrant after leaving the UK ahead of a scheduled hearing in his contempt case last week.

Nigel Farage, who was first elected to parliament in July as leader of Reform UK, has been accused of indirectly stoking the anti-immigrant sentiment that has been evident in recent days. While he condemned the violence, he accused the government of blaming a few far-right rioters and the far right of responding to fears shared by tens of millions of people.

