Is the United States Heading for a Recession? | Business and Economic News





The unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate has divided economists: is the US on the brink of a recession or not?

The unemployment rate hit a nearly three-year high of 4.3% in July, data showed Friday, up from 4.1% in June and a five-decade low of 3.4% in April last year, making it more likely than ever that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates when it meets again in September.

Which raises the question: is it too late?

The rising unemployment rate points to a recession in 2025, Gary Clyde Hufbauer, a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told Al Jazeera. I expect that [US] The Fed will begin cutting its benchmark rate in September and continue to cut at subsequent meetings. That response is likely to lead to a shallow recession, he added.

Stock markets also reacted on fears of a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 700 points, or nearly 2 percent, on Friday afternoon, and the S&P 500 index fell 2 percent, as Wall Street banks called for deeper and more rate cuts than previously expected.

Economists at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, among others, have raised their rate cut forecasts by half a percentage point in September and November, and by a quarter point in December.

This follows a week of weak data, including a slowdown in manufacturing activity and negative sentiment on jobs, indicating a downward trend in the economy.

This does not signal a recession

But not everyone agrees with this scenario.

“We don’t expect a recession, even though the stock market is behaving today as if it is anticipating a recession,” Nancy Vanden Houten, chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Al Jazeera.

The jobs report was certainly weaker than most economists expected and didn't dismiss signs of a weaker labor market, but there are things going on beneath the surface that need to be considered when looking at Friday's data, Vanden Houten said.

Economists say the data shows the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow the economy are working. [File: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]

On the one hand, there are many more people looking for work: about 420,000 people entered the job market last month. These are new immigrants joining the workforce, which is a good thing, Vanden Houten stressed.

Additionally, the jobs survey saw a sharp increase in the number of people reporting temporary unemployment or not working due to bad weather, referring to the work slowdown in Texas due to Hurricane Beryl last month.

The number of people reporting they missed work in July because of bad weather was higher than in any non-winter month since September 2017, when the effects of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria were hitting the southeastern United States, said Matt Colyar, associate director at Moodys Analytics.

“It just proves that what the Federal Reserve wanted to do, slow down the economy, slow down employment so people aren't constantly changing jobs and getting 8 to 10 percent raises, is happening. It doesn't mean a recession,” Colyar told Al Jazeera.

Additionally, the last pre-pandemic recession had other catalysts for the downturn, including very high household debt and mortgages that homeowners couldn't keep up with, a situation that doesn't exist now, Vanden Houten explained.

But the data has sparked talk of the so-called Sahm rule. Former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm invented a measure that looks at how quickly the unemployment rate is rising to determine whether it's a sign of a recession.

But Sahm herself doubts that a recession is imminent, even if Sahm's regime were on the verge of triggering one.

For now, Vanden Houten and Colyar are sticking to their previous rate cut forecasts: a quarter-point cut in September and another in December.

“It's going to take more than one bad jobs report for me to say that the recession they've been waiting for every day is finally here,” Colyar said.

For now, all eyes are on next month’s jobs report for a clearer picture of the labor market and the U.S. economy. Until then, economists like Colyar will be tracking weekly jobless claims to get a sense of the situation on the ground, he said.

However, the latest data will have an influence on the upcoming presidential elections.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign said Friday that the jobs report was further evidence that the Biden-Harris economy is failing Americans, the Associated Press reported.

Any slowdown in the economy will backfire on the incumbent president, Vanden Houten said. Even though President Joe Biden is no longer in the running, Vice President Kamala Harris is part of Team Biden and this could have a negative impact on her, Vanden Houten said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2024/8/4/is-the-us-headed-for-a-recession The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos