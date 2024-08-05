British PM promises rioters will regret their actions, calls it far-right violence





London

Britain's prime minister has labelled those who staged violent riots on Sunday “far-right thugs” and warned those who take part in violent chaos on the streets “will regret it”.

Keir Starmer has said there is “no doubt” those involved in the violence will face the full force of the law in a national address to the nation about the ongoing violence.

“Whether you take part in this chaos yourself, or encourage it online and then walk away, you will regret it,” the prime minister said, adding: “This is not a protest, this is an act of organised violence.”

Citing incidents at a Rotherham hotel where windows were smashed, the building was set ablaze and guests and staff were terrified, Starmer declared such behaviour had no place on Britain's streets or online.

“There is absolutely no justification for taking such actions, and all decent people should condemn this kind of violence.”

On Sunday, a large anti-immigrant protest turned violent, with far-right protesters attacking a Rotherham hotel housing refugees, smashing windows and setting fire to the building.

The incident took place just before noon and was recorded as violent clashes between far-right protesters, police and counter-protesters.

“The people of this country have the right to be safe, but we have seen Muslim communities being targeted, mosques being attacked… so I wouldn’t shy away from calling it far-right violence,” Starmer said.

“If you're targeting people because of their skin color or their religion, that's far right,” he added.

'The violent attack on the refugee camp is absolutely horrific'

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned the mob that targeted a hotel housing refugees in Rotherham as an “absolutely appalling” incident.

“The deliberate setting of a fire to a building with people known to be inside. South Yorkshire Police has the full support of the government to take the strongest possible action against those responsible,” she said.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney also expressed concern about the incident in Rotherham, saying it, like others in recent days, was “the product of far-right racist violence”.

“Racism must be confronted wherever and whenever it appears,” he wrote on X.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she spoke by phone with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris following attacks on communities and businesses in Belfast on Saturday.

“Racism and hate have no place on our island and will never have a place,” O’Neill said, adding that he would continue to work with everyone to create a better, more inclusive future for all.

Opposition Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said: “The shocking scenes we are seeing on Britain's streets have nothing to do with the tragedy in Southport.”

“This is violent and criminal behaviour that has no place in our society. The police have our full support to deal with these criminals quickly and they must face the full weight of the law,” he added.

Authorities earlier reported at least 100 people had been arrested as violence erupted across the UK, not just in Rotherham, with more protests planned for later on Sunday.

Similar protests are expected in Bolton, Lancaster, Middlesborough, Weymouth and Newcastle upon Tyne.

A masked mob, including several waving British flags, gathered outside a hotel known to be housing immigrants.

Local authorities are on high alert, expecting more violent protests across the country on Sunday.

The riots follow the tragic murder of three young girls in Southport on Monday, an incident that has further strained community relations and sparked further unrest in several cities across the UK.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a summary of some of the news articles provided to subscribers by the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS). Contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/uk-premier-promises-rioters-will-regret-their-actions-calls-them-far-right-thuggery-/3294935 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos