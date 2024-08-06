The Jewish Chronicle reports that Britain may halt arms exports to Israel.





The British government has reportedly begun suspending arms export licenses to Israel while ministers carry out a comprehensive policy review. The incident, highlighted in a recent Jewish Chronicle report, suggests that if true, Britain’s stance on supplying arms to the Jewish state could change amid growing international scrutiny.

Since 2008, Britain has exported $576 million worth of weapons to Israel, including parts for F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets. But officials appear to be refusing to issue new permits, and individuals seeking permits to export weapons to Israel have been told that a policy review is pending. This puts Israel in the same category as North Korea and Iran when it comes to British arms export restrictions.

A Commerce Department spokesperson stressed the importance of complying with domestic and international legal obligations in arms exports. “We are reviewing the available advice and will make careful decisions,” they said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has not yet made a final decision, but the suspension comes amid growing pressure from international organizations such as the AOAV and human rights groups. The recent ruling by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel’s settlement program illegal under international law has further strengthened calls for a halt to arms exports.

If government lawyers find that Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza, Britain will have to suspend export licenses to avoid being found complicit in violations of international law. The decision is a significant departure from the decision by then-Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch in December last year not to suspend exports on grounds that there was insufficient risk of violations of international humanitarian law.

In parliament, Lammy promised to update parliament on this important issue and said a final announcement was expected this summer. Labour MP Afzal Khan said he was confident the new government would limit arms sales to Israel, reflecting a wider commitment to respect international law.

Dr Iain Overton, chief executive of Action on Armed Violences, welcomed the news of a possible halt. “If true, this reported move by the UK government could be a crucial step in reducing the supply of weapons that has contributed to the cycle of violence in the region. If not, it is time for the UK to act in line with its legal and moral obligations.”

The implications of this policy review could be far-reaching, signalling the start of a new era in Britain's foreign policy and approach to arms exports.

