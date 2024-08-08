USA women's basketball team crushes Nigeria to reach Olympic semifinals





Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior WriterAugust 7, 2024, 5:28 p.m. ET

NBA writer for ESPN.com since 2010 Covered the Cleveland Cavs for seven years Author of two books

PARIS — A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart have proven to be a devastating combination for the U.S. women's team, so much so that there's a chance they'll share the Olympic most valuable player title.

But a new duo emerges, though not surprisingly, and proves to be a big asset for the Americans as they work toward another basketball gold medal.

Las Vegas Aces teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were the difference-makers in France and played key roles in Team USA's 88-74 victory over Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

The victory marks the team's 59th consecutive Olympic victory and sets up a semifinal against Australia – which won Wednesday against Serbia – on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Jackie Young finished with double-digits for the second straight game, shooting 60 percent from the field in the United States' win over Nigeria. CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Coach Cheryl Reeve put Young in the starting lineup in place of veteran Diana Taurasi against Nigeria, a team known for playing high-pressure, full-court defense that challenges opposing guards.

“She plays the way we want to play on both ends of the floor,” Reeve said of Young. “And it’s time to get to that space where we understand if we don’t win, we’re going home.”

It was a nice reward after Young scored 19 points with four steals as a substitute in the final group game against Germany. She responded with another excellent performance, playing energetically at both ends of the court alongside fellow Aces teammate Chelsea Gray in the backcourt.

Young scored 15 points and helped carry the American offense early in the game, as the Americans got off to a slow start by their standards.

“I know my role on the team was to come in and be aggressive on defense, be physical, make stops,” said Young, who met with Reeve on Tuesday and learned she would be in the starting lineup. “It allows us to play in transition on offense.”

Nigeria trailed by just four points midway through the second quarter. That's when Reeve turned to Plum, who was the 12th and final player to enter the game for the Americans. Plum instantly changed the course of the game with her passing and speed on offense, dishing out three quick assists and scoring a three-pointer.

“We’ve been playing around with some rotations and Plum has been very patient while we’ve worked through some of those things and she’s kind of found her groove when she gets her minutes,” Reeve said. “She’s a player that when her number is called, she bounces off the bench, and she gets in there and she’s ready to help the basketball team.”

Plum finished with just six points, but her six-minute effort to end the first half gave the Americans a plus-11, extending the Americans' lead to 19 at halftime. The U.S. then started the second half on a 15-0 run, and the stress was over for the night.

Editor's Choice

1 Related

Wilson and Stewart, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points, played their slick style of play. Wilson scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Stewart scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.

Brittney Griner came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

These three inside scorers, who combined for 18 of 23, are tough to beat.

The United States started the match with an average of 29 assists and again showed great ball sharing, making 31 more.

Promise Amukamara led Nigeria — which cut its lead to 13 points in the fourth quarter — with 19 points. The game ended with a narrow advantage when Team USA's Kahleah Copper was given a technical foul for throwing the ball at Nigeria's Ezinne Kalu after she scored in the final seconds.

“We dribbled, we lost the clock, so we expected them to dribble the clock,” Reeve said. “Apparently their coach told Kalu to go ahead and score, and so we just explained that that probably wasn't the most respectful thing to do at the end of the day.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/40767994/us-women-hoops-crushes-nigeria-reaches-olympic-semis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos