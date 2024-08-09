'It Ends With Us' Kicks Off With $7 Million in Previews





UPDATED, Friday morning: Sony estimates that the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us will make $7 million in previews on Thursday, when screenings begin at 2 p.m. for the PG-13 film. In Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak output, It Ends With Us shines with 4 1/2 stars and a 69% definitive recommend and an 85% positive rating, and there’s an 82% share of women, who gave it an 86% rating. Previews were Wednesday, but that money will be rolled into today’s gross.

A $40 million-plus opening weekend is on the line, if not much more.

It’s the best result for a female-centric film post-COVID, outside of Barbie ($22.3 million), beating out films like Taylor Swift: Eras Tour ($2.8 million), M3GAN ($2.75 million) and Where the Crawdads Sing ($2.3 million) and The Marvels ($6.6 million), which we reported on last night. But it’s also ahead of other female-driven literary films like Fifty Shades Darker ($5.7 million) and Fifty Shades Freed ($5.6 million).

It Ends With Us also delivers the best premieres ever for Blake Lively (in a lead role), well ahead of the $3.3 million for Green Lantern (in which she stars with husband Ryan Reynolds). Meanwhile, Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine second Thursday earned $9 million yesterday, down 8% from Wednesday, for a cumulative total of $440 million and a second week of $141.5 million. With a third weekend expected at $50 million, The Merc with the Mouth and Weapon X will cross the half-billion mark (just not this weekend).

For It Ends With Us, the audience diversity was 44% Caucasian, 35% Hispanic and Latino, 9% Black and 9% Asian American. If this film is even more successful with Hispanic and Latino moviegoers this weekend, all the pre-release predictions are wrong.

In the film directed and starring Justin Baldoni, the proportion of under 25/over 25 was 37%/63%. Women over 25 represented 53%, women under 25 represented 29%, while the men who were dragged were 11% over 25 and 7% under 25.

Wayfarer Studios and Sony co-financed It Ends With Us for a $25 million song before P&A.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Borderlands brought in $1.32 million last night. The film, which was widely praised by audiences last night with 1 1/2 stars, 50% positive reviews and 37% definite recommendations, will be lucky to hit 10 million theaters. Pic’s 3,125 theaters include 391 Imax screens, 321 PLFs and 159 screens with movable seats (D-Box, 4DX). Critics (7%) and audiences (48%) hate the Tank Girl-style film directed by Eli Roth on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was not given the green light by Adam Fogelson’s film administration at the studio.

Neon's horror film Cuckoo, written and directed by Tilman Singer and starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, has grossed $435,000 in previews; the film is expected to do less than 10% this weekend.

Top 5 for Thursday and the week:

1.) Deadpool & Wolverine (Dis) 4,230 theaters, Thursday $9M (-8% from Wednesday), week $141.5M, total $440M/week 2

2.) Twisters (Uni) 4,009 theaters, Thursday $2.3M (-10%), week $34.3M, total $207.2M/week 3

3.) Trap (WB) 3,181 theaters, Thu. $1.2M (-12%), Wk. $21.9M/wk. 1

4.) Despicable Me 4 (Uni) 3,376 theaters, Thursday $1.6M (-12%), week $19.4M, total $322.1M/week 5

5.) Inside Out 2 (Dis) 2,615 theaters, Thursday $952,000 (-10%), week $11.3M, total $631.5M/week 8

PREVIOUSLY, THURSDAY EXCLUSIVE: This weekend is shaping up to be a truly special one at the box office, the kind of weekend studios look forward to. In a surprise twist, a film adaptation of a female-centric novel, Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, has a chance to undercut Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine in its third weekend.

It's another classic of the genre, a girl-meets-boy showdown, Oppenheimer-Barbie style (on demo, of course). Tonight, industry sources tell us the Blake Lively-starring film has grossed $7 million in previews that began at 2 p.m. today.

That number isn’t too far off from the pre-Covid previews of Fifty Shades of Grey , which had $8.75 million in previews and earned $30.2 million on Friday and $85.1 million on opening weekend. The film, directed and starring Justin Baldoni and co-financed by Wayfarer, is also close to the $7.5 million previews of 2008’s Twilight , which had $35.9 million on opening day and $69.6 million on opening weekend. That’s a preview number for a female-centric film the likes of which we haven’t seen in quite some time (not counting superhero films like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman ). While we're on the subject of superhero movies, damn it, It Ends With Us is already beating Marvel's The Marvels ($6.6 million in previews).

It Ends With Us is a movie that started at $15 million and then ballooned from there with industry projections to $40 million and much more. Many are holding their breath. Why? Will It Ends With Us translate to a regular audience? That’s the question. That happens sometimes with tracking; it doesn’t capture non-regular viewers, in this case, female book readers. Not all female book readers are moviegoers, and they clearly show up, which is why it’s hard for some to gauge the opening at this point. Given the nature of female-driven films, the demo may show up in droves tonight and Friday, with a dip on Saturday; Twilight’s Friday-to-Saturday drop was -40%, while Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony’s other female-driven literary-to-screen title of summer 2022) was -26%. By the way, It Ends With Us is burying the movie's $2.3 million pre-sales. Sources tell us that It Ends With Us has already made $18 million in pre-sales, but that's for the entire weekend.

There are a lot of things going for this movie, from Hoover's popularity to Lively's presence in the middle of the Deadpool and Wolverine promo tour (and her husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in It Ends With Us ) to, yes, that Taylor Swift song in the trailer, “My Tears Ricochet.” Audiences are already 94 percent loving it.

Tonight, a rival executive told me that this is the first time since 1990 that husband-and-wife superstars have had back-to-back theatrical releases that boost each other, the last being Bruce Willis' Die Hard 2 and Demi Moore's Ghost.

Even if It Ends With Us settles for second place with a $30 million opening this weekend, Hollywood needs to learn a lesson from a burning bush: Think twice about what you're streaming, and think twice before you dump a genre on streaming, because there's gold in those theaters.

