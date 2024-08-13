UK riots: Man admits looting Lush store as 13-year-old girl pleads guilty to unlawful threats of violence





A man who looted cosmetics brand Lush during riots in Hull has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, theft and racist criminal activity.

John Honey, 25, admitted three counts of robbery at Lush, O2 and Shoezone in the city centre on August 3. He also pleaded guilty to racially damaging a BMW and damaging nine other vehicles. Honey is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In another case, a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty to using or threatening to use unlawful force after protests outside a hotel in Aldershot.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted committing an offence which put someone in fear for their personal safety when she was with three or more people in the Hampshire town on July 31.

The teenager sat with her parents during a brief hearing at the Basingstoke District Court on Tuesday. She is due to be sentenced at the same court on September 30.

The 13-year-old's appearance comes a day after two 12-year-old boys were found guilty in connection with the riots, the youngest of which was in a series of court proceedings on Monday.

Key Points View Latest Update 1723569423 Man jailed for inciting hotel arson attack

A man who encouraged his Facebook followers to carry out arson attacks on hotels housing refugees has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

John England, 45, shared a photo of people setting fire to the hotel on August 7, saying he was very proud of the great British people and that the same thing should happen to a hotel in his hometown, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The defendant, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to one count of using threatening, insulting or abusive language to incite racial hatred.

John England was sentenced to 20 months in prison for encouraging followers to carry out arson attacks (Nottinghamshire Police)

His posts also included offensive references to the Grenfell Tower disaster and Islam.

Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: England's comments were not intended to be humourous and were not a one-off incident.

At a time when many in our community are experiencing fear and anxiety, he directly challenged the public to set fire to buildings containing people.

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 18:17

1723568423 Conservative Party leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat slams Elon Musk for delusional claim that English civil war is inevitable

In a speech aimed at showing how he would respond to the recent violence, Mr Tugendhat attacked Nigel Farage, saying the former UKIP leader would not be allowed to join the Conservative Party and would rule out negotiations with the Reform Party.

Read the full article here:

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 18:00

1723567354Two men involved in Rotherham violence risk jail

The two defendants appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday in connection with the chaos at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham, but were scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday due to a court overtime.

Elliot Wragg, 23, and Stuart Bolton, 38, both admitted assault with violence over the incident on August 4.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC watched video footage of the two defendants during the chaos at the hotel, which showed Bolton hurling profanities at police, including racial slurs at Asian police officers.

Two men were involved in a violent altercation outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The court heard Bolton, of Manchester Square, New Holland, was driving from his home in North Lincolnshire with his partner and one of his children when he noticed a protest outside a hotel housing refugees.

Ragg, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, was filmed throwing objects including a tree at police, while a group of others were seen outside the hotel breaking into the building through a fire door and stealing a fire extinguisher to fight off police.

Both men are due to be sentenced by Judge Richardson at Sheffield Crown Court at 10am on Wednesday.

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 17:42

1723565277 Man charged with posting threatening video

A man has been remanded in custody charged with offences relating to a video posted online at the weekend, a Birmingham District Court spokesman has said.

Mohammed Adil Akhtar, 24, from Washwood Heath, Birmingham, was charged with sending a threatening letter with intent to cause death or serious harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

West Midlands Police said they believed the footage contained threatening and disturbing content.

Akhtar has been ordered to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on September 10.

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 17:07

1723564399 A man who assaulted a police officer and punched a protester in Brighton has been jailed.

A man who assaulted a police officer and punched a protester during a counter-protest in Brighton has been jailed.

According to Sussex Police, Ian Ward, of Portsdale, was part of a large crowd that gathered in the city centre on August 7 and made his way through a line of police separating a larger group of protesters from a smaller one.

Police added that a 53-year-old man attacked one of them and assaulted an officer in the process.

Sussex Police said around 2,000 people gathered on Queens Road for the evening demonstration, where anti-racism protesters held signs reading “Say no to racism” and “Education is key, misinformation kills”.

Ward pleaded guilty to assaulting and threatening a police officer at Crawley Local Court on Monday and was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, with half of that sentence to be served in custody and the other half suspended from driving.

Ian Ward beats protester and assaults police officer in Brighton (Sussex Police/PA Wire)

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 16:53

1723562671Youth charity calls for more investment to protect young people from disorder

With a 12-year-old convicted in connection with the summer riots, one sector leader said investing more in frontline youth work would help divert young people away from violence and combat misinformation.

Analysis found that at least 50 children under the age of 18 have been charged in connection with the nationwide riots.

On Monday, two 12-year-old boys were convicted of assault, and on Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Kayleigh Wainwright, of Youth for England, a leading youth charity, said it was “really sad to see children being involved in this – whether as perpetrators, victims or bystanders to riots”.

The youth sector innovation officer, who has worked with young people for 20 years, said those who commit crimes must be held accountable, but she fears children may be more vulnerable.

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 16:24

1723561048 Lucy Robber Asks Probation Officer If He Wants Autograph

The sentencing of a man who looted cosmetics brand Lush during riots in Hull has been postponed after claims he asked a prison probation officer if he wanted an autograph.

John Honey attacked a car carrying three Romanian men, damaged nine cars in a garage and pushed a trash can into a police line during the August 3 riots.

Prosecutors say the 25-year-old played a key role in the 12 hours of violence and unrest that gripped the city.

Honey pleaded guilty to assault with violence and three counts of break-ins at Lush, O2 and Shoezone. He also admitted racially aggravated criminal damage to a BMW and damaging nine other vehicles during the attack on a garage.

The Recorder of Hull, Judge John Tackley KC, said he had received a letter from staff at Hull's HMP saying they were assessing Honey and asking if he would like his autograph as he was a famous person and had a large following on social media.

They said he was a confident man with no remorse.

The court said it wanted to sentence Honey because she disputed her probation officer's arguments and was genuinely remorseful.

The case was adjourned until Friday for further hearings.

John Honey asked his probation officer if he wanted his autograph (Humberside Police)

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 15:57

1723560263 Woman denies buying eggs to throw at police outside Manchester hotel

A woman has denied claims she bought eggs and water for protesters to throw at police outside a refugee camp in Manchester.

Barbara Barker, 52, of Tyndall Avenue, Manchester, pleaded not guilty to assault at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Susan Ludlow argued that Barker willingly participated in the riot and aided the rioters by buying eggs and water for them at a nearby store on July 31.

Defense attorney John Black told the court that Barker was there because she was curious and not present when the assault occurred.

Mr Black said Barker had no reason to believe the eggs he purchased would be used for illegal purposes.

Barker was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on September 3 for a defence and trial preparation hearing.

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 15:44

1723559023 Tugendhat claims Elon Musk's civil war claims are delusional

Tom Tugendhat says Elon Musk's claims that civil war is inevitable amid unrest in parts of the UK are delusional and completely false.

The Conservative leadership candidate said people make different choices when engaging with social media when asked whether politicians should rethink their use of X.

Frankly, I thought those comments were delusional and just false. The question of how we operate on social media is a difficult one, he said.

He cited TikTok as an example, saying, “I refuse to be on TikTok because the algorithm is set by a foreign dictatorship. Other people make different choices.”

Former Security Secretary Tom Tugendhat criticizes Elon Musk's tweet about riots (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 15:23

1723558464Young man convicted of involvement in Bolton riots

A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of involvement in the Bolton riots.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of assault at Manchester Local Court, a youth court, on Tuesday afternoon.

Crown prosecutor Susan Ludlow said the charges relate to the boy's involvement in rioting in Bolton town centre on August 4.

District Judge Lucy Hogarth told the boy: “You have been involved in a very serious case which has involved individuals across the country and has caused real harm.

The boy was released on bail and will be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court on September 17.

Holly Evans13 Aug 2024 15:14

