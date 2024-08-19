British male students less masculine when sharing flats with women | Students





A new study from the University of Essex and the University of Technology Sydney in Australia finds that living with a female roommate at university makes male students less masculine.

The study, which followed a group of students at a British university living in campus halls of residence for a year, found that men living in mixed flats with female roommates had significantly reduced competitiveness. There was no effect for women.

Dr Angus Holford, a senior research fellow at the University of Essex and co-author of the study, said in the paper that living with more female roommates made men more likely to have their competitiveness decline over time. Conversely, living with more male roommates made them more likely to have their competitiveness rise over time.

Excessive competition among boys can have negative consequences for the future. For example, it can lead to dysfunctional workplaces, such as those exposed at Nike and the ride-sharing company Uber. A culture of masculine competition can lead to reduced innovation, increased bullying and harassment, and increased rates of illness and depression in both male and female workers.

Holford said the less competition there is in the room, the healthier and more productive the relationships between coworkers are likely to be.

But competitiveness isn't always a negative trait, he added. It's not necessarily toxic. People who are more competitive get higher grades, earn higher salaries later in life, and have higher life satisfaction, he said. So there's this kind of tradeoff between what's good for the individual and what's good for the organization and society.

In this study, participants were assessed twice: once during their first year of college and once during their second year. To measure competitiveness, students were asked to complete the same paid task, and were given the option to receive a fixed amount or a higher amount depending on whether they won the competition.

Holford said the new study found that there is no innate competitive gap between men and women, and that it is not an instinctive trait.

We're showing that competitiveness is not a fixed trait. There are no innate, permanent differences between men and women. In fact, they respond very quickly to their environment, he said.

Skip newsletter promotions

Analysis and opinion on the week's news and culture from top Observer writers.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising, and externally funded content. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the newsletter promotion

The new findings come as hundreds of thousands of young people prepare to move into halls of residence or house shares ahead of the new university year. Last Thursday’s A-level results were the highest in England since 2010, with 82 per cent of applicants nationwide gaining places at their first choice universities.

Most new university students will want to move into their halls of residence when their semester starts in September, but the severe shortage of accommodation can make moving more difficult for some students. In recent years, the UK’s university towns have suffered a housing crisis, with students in some of the most popular university towns, such as Bristol, living in other towns just a few miles from campus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/article/2024/aug/18/male-uk-university-students-are-less-macho-when-sharing-flats-with-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos