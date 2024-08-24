Storm Lillian: Gale force disruption to flights, Leeds and Creamfields festivals | UK Weather





A severe weather warning for Storm Lillian caused flights to be cancelled and Leeds Festival was forced to close some stages.

Winds of up to 70mph have caused disruption across northern England, with a yellow warning for strong winds in place on Friday.

More than a dozen flights from Heathrow and Leeds Bradford airports were cancelled, while flights to Leeds Bradford, the UK's highest airport, were diverted to Liverpool.

Festival Republic, the organisers of Leeds Festival, have revealed that the main X arena will open three hours late and the second largest stage, the BBC Radio 1, Aux and Chevron stages, will remain closed on Friday.

Leeds Arena Update:

We are excited to open the stadium with the first live performance, Bru-C, taking to the main stage at 3:10pm.

Chevron, BBC Radio 1 & Aux stages will remain closed until today, with the BBC Introducing Stage returning to normal from around 3pm. For more information, please visit

— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 23, 2024

American singer Renée Rapp, who was scheduled to perform at the festival on Friday afternoon, posted an apology on Instagram: “Liz, the weather was so treacherous that my crew and I were unable to set up or approach the stage all morning. I am so sad to miss you but your and our team's safety is of the utmost importance and we cannot take that risk. (.) Love you and see you in Reading <3."

DJ Skrillex and Brit Award and Mercury Prize-nominated musician Nia Archive have also cancelled shows at the 40,000-capacity Chevron Stage, while current UK number one Viva Doobie, who was due to perform on the BBC Radio 1 stage, has also cancelled.

The strong winds caused many festival-goers to lose their tents, toppled portable toilets and shops, and blew large pieces of the festival grounds wall away, breaking van windows.

Some have taken to social media to post videos of their tents flying around, complaining that the experience was ruined. One camper, who posted footage of his tent swinging from side to side, described himself as a survivor of the Leeds festival.

Cheshire's Creamfields Festival, which was due to feature performances by Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim and Chase & Status over the weekend, has also been postponed due to high winds.

In Greater Manchester, the Bolton Food Festival is expected to attract around half a million visitors over the bank holiday weekend and will feature celebrity chefs including Ainsley Harriott and James Martin, but the opening has been postponed due to bad weather. Pictures posted online show stalls toppled and damaged by the wind.

Bolton Council has asked staff in the city centre to work from home and said the town hall will be closed until further notice.

Hundreds of homes across the North and Midlands were left without power after strong winds knocked out the power grid.

SP Energy Networks reported blackouts across Cheshire, including Chester, Knutsford and Warrington, while 300 homes in Durham and 80 in West Yorkshire were without power overnight.

More than 1,300 homes were affected in north Staffordshire. National Grid said other parts of the country could also be affected, with dozens still without power as of 5pm.

The winds are expected to die down on Friday afternoon, but rain is forecast for much of southeast England on Saturday.

The warning extends from the Isle of Wight to Ipswich in Suffolk and includes London. The Met Office has advised people to expect rain, sometimes heavy, which is likely to cause disruption to travel and there is a risk of flooding in some areas.

