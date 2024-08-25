Carlos Alcaraz reassures US Open ankle concerns | ATP Tour





Alcaraz eases ankle concerns at US Open

The Spaniard looks ahead to the last major tournament of the season

August 24, 2024

Jamie Squire/Getty Image

Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to capture his second US Open title over the next fortnight. By ATP Staff

News spread quickly on the US Open grounds Saturday: Carlos Alcaraz cut short his training session due to a sprained ankle. Will the accident jeopardize his hopes of competing at the US Open?

Alcaraz quickly dispelled those concerns later in the day during his pre-tournament press conference.

“I wasn't worried about my participation in the US Open at all. Obviously, I was angry because I didn't want to stop training, just to respect [Francisco] “I don't want to stop training. I want to train, I want to improve, I want to prepare for the tournament,” Alcaraz said. “But honestly, with the ankle, I didn't care. So I'm sure that tomorrow or in two days, I'll be 100 percent, for sure. It was time.”

The Spaniard, who will start his tournament on Tuesday against Australian Li Tu, explained that he had stopped training only as a precaution.

“I didn’t feel comfortable enough to continue training in case everything got worse,” Alcaraz said. “But after a few hours I still feel good, my feet, so tomorrow I will try to train again at 100% without thinking about it. But today I will be careful.” [of] he.”

The third seed has fond memories of New York, where he won his first major title in 2022. That year, by lifting the trophy, he became the youngest world number 1 in the history of the PIF ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz is now a four-time Grand Slam champion, having won both Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year. His only failure in recent months came at the Paris Olympics, where the 21-year-old suffered a crushing defeat in the gold medal match against Novak Djokovic.

“It was one of the most important finals of my career, of my life,” Alcaraz said. “I know the Olympics are every four years, so I don’t know if I’ll have another chance to win gold. I’m going to fight for it, for sure, in the next Olympics. But it was a difficult moment for me to deal with, losing the gold medal in a very close match where I had opportunities.”

Since that match, Alcaraz has lost his first match at the Cincinnati Open to Gael Monfils. Is the Spaniard worried about his lack of presence on hard courts at Flushing Meadows?

“It doesn't matter to me. Obviously, I [would] “I would have liked to have more matches under my belt on hard courts before the US Open. But it doesn’t affect me at all,” Alcaraz said. “If I look back a little bit, for example, [entering] Roland Garros, I [didn’t have] Also [many] on clay, and it was a pretty good result. And then at Wimbledon, same thing. So I don't want to think it's going to be the same [as] the last two Grand Slams, but I'm not worried about not having too many matches on hard.

Alcaraz has proven this year that he loves the international stage, particularly in the major tournaments. The winner of 15 titles on the circuit explained to the media why he feels he causes so many problems for his opponents.

“I think I always push my opponents to the limit. I try to be aggressive all the time, just to play different shots,” Alcaraz said. “I think I’m going to say the worst thing to my opponent, he’s not going to know what’s going to happen next. He has to be aggressive. He has to defend well if he wants to stay alive on the point. I think I’m going to say that’s the worst thing I can say to my opponents about my game.”

