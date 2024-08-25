Shibahara, Joint, Sierra and more





Six players will make a splash at the 2024 US Open by competing in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Get to know them here.

Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP)

Marina Bassols Ribera’s rise has been characterised by patience and patience before reaching milestones. The Spaniard made her tour debut as a qualifier in Palermo in 2021, but lost her first 12 WTA main draw matches – four of them in three sets – before finally claiming her first victory at this level in Iasi last month. At Grand Slam level, she had fallen in qualifying eight times before this week, including in the finals at Wimbledon and the 2023 US Open.

Strengths: Teichmann d. Bassols Ribera, 2021 Palermo R1 | Bassols Ribera d. Coal, 2024 Iasi R1

The 24-year-old managed to get through her ninth qualifying attempt without dropping a single set, or even more than four games in a set. It’s a much-needed return to form for Bassols Ribera. After winning her first two WTA 125 titles last year, in Ljubljana and Andorra la Vella, she climbed to the brink of the Top 100 in February at No. 105, but was hampered by a foot injury in early April that sidelined her for nearly two months.

Bassols Ribera trains at the Tennis Empowerment Center Carles Ferrer Salat in Barcelona, ​​which aims to develop a new generation of socially engaged players, alongside other professionals such as Kaja Juvan and Camila Osorio. At previous awards ceremonies, she has shown her commitment to social issues by wearing T-shirts with slogans such as “Meritocracy without equal opportunities is an illusion” and “Protect our planet, our future.” She will have the opportunity to make another statement when she faces Wimbledon champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

Mayan Joint (AUS)

This time last year, Maya Joint was ranked 1,390th. A former top-20 junior, she had only one professional main-draw win and the college path was beckoning: Joint was accepted to the University of Texas to study psychology and criminology.

But Joint, who grew up in Michigan and switched citizenship to her father's native Australia in May, went to Australia last fall to get some more professional experience. Since then, she's been winning. The 18-year-old is now ranked No. 136, her best ranking of her career.

Among the highlights of Joint’s 53-19 record in 2024? A run to the final round of qualifying at the Australian Open, where she took a set from eventual semifinalist Dayana Yastremska; ITF titles in Burnie and Santo Domingo; a first Top 100 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Makarska WTA 125 in June; and a first WTA 125 final in Warsaw in July. This week, she qualified for her first US Open — and even her first tour main draw — with wins over Maja Chwalinska, Iryna Shymanovich and Hailey Baptiste.

Despite Joint's meteoric rise over the past 10 months, she could still be heading off to college after the US Open. But before that, she'll face Laura Siegemund in the first round for her major debut.

Iva Jovic (USA)

Iva Jovic, 16, will be the youngest player in the US Open main draw this year after earning a wild card with her victory at the USTA U18 National Championships this month — a tournament she won without dropping a set, beating Clervie Ngounoue and Valerie Glozman in the final two rounds.

A California native born to Serbian immigrant parents, Jovic has excelled on the 2024 junior circuit, where she is currently ranked No. 5. She is the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon women's doubles champion, alongside fellow American Tyra Caterina Grant, with whom she also reached the Roland Garros women's doubles final. Jovic also reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon women's singles event.

Jovic’s professional experience so far is limited but impressive. She has played only nine professional tournaments so far, but has reached at least the final in four of them (winning the Redding ITF W25 last October). This spring, on the ITF clay-court circuit, Jovic notched her first two Top 100 victories in back-to-back weeks, defeating Kayla Day in the first round of the Bonita Springs ITF W100 and then in the semifinals of the Zephyrhills ITF W75.

Unranked at the same time last year, Jovic is now ranked 387th. Her debut on the circuit will be a clash between youth and experience, as she will face Magda Linette, 32, a former semi-finalist at the Australian Open, in the first round.

Alexa Noel (United States)

Alexa Noel, who earned her spot as this year’s NCAA singles champion, is another American who will make her tour debut at the US Open. A junior Wimbledon finalist in 2019, Noel began her college career at the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of Miami in 2022, where she majored in sociology with a minor in sports administration.

Although Noel has won one professional title, at an ITF W15 in Cancun in 2020, her recent professional experience is limited. The 21-year-old has played just nine tournaments in the last two years and is ranked No. 784. She will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Between 2019 and 2023, Ena Shibahara carved out a place for herself at the top of the WTA doubles. Alongside her Japanese compatriot Shuko Aoyama, she won 10 titles, including two at the WTA 1000 level, as well as a final at the 2023 Australian Open and a mixed title at Roland Garros 2022 with Wesley Koolhof. Shibahara reached world No. 4 and competed in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics and the WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

But Shibahara, 26, still has singles ambitions. This year, she took the risk of focusing on building her singles ranking, playing the ITF World Tour while cutting back on her doubles schedule. The move has paid off. Shibahara began the year ranked No. 548 and has climbed to a career-best ranking of No. 218 this week after going 39-14 overall.

Strong points: Raducanu d. Shibahara, 2024 Nottingham R1 | Shibahara d. Korpatsch, 2024 Prague R1

She notably won her first professional singles title at the Spring ITF W35 in February, and her first WTA singles victory over Tamara Korpatsch in Prague last month. Shibahara was the last to be directly admitted to the US Open qualifiers and took full advantage of that opportunity, battling through three sets against Katarina Zavatska and Arianne Hartono to reach the main draw.

Shibahara will open her first Grand Slam singles campaign against Daria Saville, with the chance of potentially facing world number one Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Solana Sierra (ARG)

Argentine tennis has shown signs of a renaissance this year, with Maria Lourdes Carle and Julia Riera both breaking into the top 100 in recent months. Not far behind them, 20-year-old Solana Sierra is at a career-best 159th this week, having won 22 of her 24 matches since Wimbledon. That includes three ITF W35 titles in Getxo, Turin and Pilar, as well as a quarter-final at the Barranquilla WTA 125 two weeks ago.

Sierra's success was foreshadowed by a stellar junior career, highlighted by a 2022 Roland Garros women's final appearance – after beating Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round – and a peak ranking of No. 7. In 2023, she reduced her year-end ranking from No. 464 to No. 212 after going 58-23, including her first Top 50 win over Emma Navarro at the Florianopolis WTA 125.

This week, Sierra showed unwavering courage as she fought her way into Grand Slam qualifying for the first time in her career. In the second round, she defeated Ella Seidel 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and in the final round, she escaped Usue Maitane Arconada 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 after trailing by a set and 4-0. Sierra will now make her tour debut when she takes on Tatjana Maria in the first round, with a possible second-round clash against defending champion Coco Gauff on the line.

