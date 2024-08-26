North Korea issues nuclear warning after report on new US strategy





A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman warned Saturday that the U.S. update on its nuclear policy would have a “negative impact on the security situation and the nuclear disarmament system,” according to Russia's official Tass news agency.

The Tass news agency reported Saturday that a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman, quoted by the official KCNA news agency, accused the United States of being “obsessed with ensuring unilateral nuclear superiority.” The spokesman added that “the decision to update the nuclear policy of the United States, a country that possesses the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, will have a significant negative impact on the security situation and the nuclear disarmament system.”

The remarks follow reports of President Joe Biden's revisions to a nuclear strategy document that refocuses the United States' deterrence strategy to address China's expanding nuclear arsenal.

The policy document, titled “Nuclear Employment Guidance,” was reportedly approved by Biden in March. It is updated roughly every four years and is highly classified. The White House has not publicly announced that Biden approved the revisions.

Newsweek reached out by email Sunday to the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Institute for Disarmament and Peace and the U.S. State Department.

Earlier this summer, Pranay Vaddi, the National Security Council's senior director for arms control and nonproliferation, said the new strategy emphasized “the need to deter Russia, the PRC, and China from pressuring the United States to adopt arms control measures.” [People’s Republic of China] and North Korea simultaneously,” according to a New York Times report.

It is difficult to determine precisely how many nuclear arsenals exist in the world. A 2024 report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) estimates that Russia has 5,580 nuclear warheads, the United States 5,044, and China 500, while the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) says that Russia and the United States have 4,380 and 3,708, respectively. The U.S. government had already revealed in September 2023 that it had 3,748 nuclear warheads at that time.

In addition to the United States, Russia, China and North Korea, five other countries possess nuclear weapons. Washington estimates that Beijing is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal and could possess more than 1,000 by 2030.

Visitors tour military vehicles carrying Dong Feng 41 and DF-17 ballistic missiles in Beijing, October 12, 2022. A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman warned Saturday that the U.S. update on its nuclear policy would have a “negative impact on the security situation and the nuclear disarmament system,” according to Russian state news agency Tass. More AP Photo/Andy Wong

“China is very concerned about this report,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said at a recent press conference. In response to Biden’s updates on the “Guidelines for Nuclear Employment,” Mao added that Beijing maintains its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level required for national security, which is not the same as that of the United States.

According to the above-mentioned figures, Washington's nuclear arsenal is second only to that of Moscow.

The United States is the only country to have used nuclear weapons in war, detonating two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, during World War II. In the years that followed, during the Cold War, the United States and Russia engaged in a nuclear arms race.

“The US likes to talk about 'nuclear threats' from other countries without any context, while it is the US that is the most irresponsible actor and rogue state that provokes a nuclear arms race and increases the likelihood of a global nuclear conflict,” the North Korean spokesman said, Tass reported.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which sparked a war that has now lasted more than two and a half years, global tensions and threats of nuclear war have escalated. In addition to threats of nuclear war, fighting near nuclear power plants in Russia and Ukraine has raised concerns about a possible reactor meltdown.

