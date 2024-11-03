



The asylum system will be thrown into chaos if Labor refuses to open more hotels for people seeking refuge in the UK, the Home Secretary has told the Guardian.

Border Security and Asylum Minister Angela Eagle said officials had had to find more private accommodation for new arrivals and blamed a backlog of tens of thousands of cases that had built up under the last government.

The government's decision to open asylum hotels despite Keir Starmer's pledge to close them has been condemned by Tories and Reform.

In Labour's election manifesto, Starmer said he would save taxpayers billions of pounds by abolishing asylum hotels.

On Thursday, hundreds of people were removed from the BB Stockholm barge and taken to hotels across the country.

Asylum seekers were also seen moving into two hotels in Berkshire and Greater Manchester after the Home Office received ministerial approval.

In his first public comments on the development, Eagle said ministers had no choice but to take temporary measures after discovering there were around 120,000 unprocessed asylum claims since Labor came to power.

She said: It is our commitment to end the use of asylum hotels and house people in more cost-effective and suitable accommodation in the community. However, due to the size of the existing backlog, we have no choice but to use hotels in the meantime. This is not a permanent solution. This is a necessary but temporary measure to ensure that the system does not fall into chaos.

When this government came to power last July, we had tens of thousands of cases completely stagnant, unaddressed and unaddressed, and record numbers of people arriving in small boats in the first half of 2019. We inherited an asylum system under exceptional tension. sun.

The Home Secretary took immediate action, including resuming asylum processing and scrapping unworkable Rwandan policies. This would save taxpayers about $4 billion over the next two years, she said.

Labor knows that keeping asylum seekers in hotels can quickly become a detrimental problem. Several hotels were targeted by far-right activists during last summer's riots.

The latest figures from June show about 30,000 migrants living in more than 250 hotels at a cost of $4.2 million a day.

Since then, more than 15,000 people seeking asylum have arrived across the Channel, many of whom must be accommodated in hotels.

At the same time, the final months of the Conservative government saw a surge in the number of people applying for asylum, with their claims still outstanding.

Figures show there was a backlog of 118,882 people at the end of June 2024, compared to 27,000 in 2018. After Labor scrapped the Rwanda policy, analysis by the Refugee Council found the backlog was expected to be 118,063 in January 2025. If only the previous government had continued the same policy.

In fact, most asylum decisions after March 2023 were suspended under the previous government's illegal migration laws.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

In a bid to restart processing, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has put in place a legal mechanism to end the retrospective nature of the law's provisions, allowing the Home Office to begin processing cases.

In the longer term, Cooper is looking at multi-family homes, family properties, former nursing homes and student accommodation that could accommodate asylum seekers.

Returning to hotels to house asylum seekers in the short term is fraught with risk. The far-right has targeted hotels where asylum seekers are staying in recent unrest.

Voter anger over asylum hotels in the last parliament sparked a backlash against Tory MPs and proved a rallying point for reform.

Last week, after reports that more hotels would open, shadow home secretary James Cleverly said: The Conservative government has closed 150 asylum hotels and prepared flights to Rwanda.

But Labor has scrapped our deterrents from day one and is now breaking another promise it made to the British people by reopening asylum hotels costing more than $4 million a day.

The Home Office plans to save an additional $200 million per year on asylum costs in 2024-25, and $700 million over the 2025-26 financial year compared to 2024-25 levels.

Combined, these actions will save more than $4 billion over the 24-25 and 25-26 days compared to previous spending trajectories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/03/uk-asylum-system-would-descend-into-chaos-without-more-hotels-says-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos