How will US election day take place? | News from the 2024 US elections





Millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the 2024 presidential election, in which Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, are locked in a tight race.

There are 230 million eligible voters, but only about 160 million of them are registered. Nearly half of the 50 states in the United States, however, allow same-day registration, while citizens can vote without registering in North Dakota.

More than 70 million people have already voted by mail or at in-person early voting locations.

Voters will also elect 34 U.S. senators (out of 100) and all 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, gubernatorial races will be held in 11 states and two territories (Puerto Rico and American Samoa).

The United States spans six time zones. In US East Coast Time (ET), voting will begin as early as 5 a.m. (10:00 GMT) on Tuesday and continue until 1:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

We collapse as polls open and close in states:

5:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. GMT)

Polls open at different times in different states. The earliest voting will begin well before dawn in some Vermont municipalities.

6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT)

Polls open in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Some polling places in Indiana and Kentucky are also opening.

In Maine, polls open from 6:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT) according to municipal guidelines. In New Hampshire, polls open from 6:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. GMT).

6:30am ET (11:30 GMT)

Polls open in the battleground state of North Carolina as well as the red states of Ohio and West Virginia. States that traditionally support Republicans are called red states.

7am ET (12:00 GMT)

Polls open in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

Some polling places in Indiana, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan also open at this time. In Tennessee, voting begins from 7:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT) depending on the municipality.

Georgia is a swing state. In the 2020 election, Democrat Joe Biden won by 0.2 percentage points over Trump, making it the narrowest margin of victory that year.

From 1972 to 2016, Republican candidates typically swept Georgia. However, races have become closer in the state recently due to demographic changes.

8am ET (1:00 p.m. GMT)

Polls open in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Some polling places in Florida, Kansas, Michigan, South Dakota and Texas also open at this time.

In North Dakota, voting begins from 8:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT) depending on the municipality.

Arizona recently became a swing state when Biden beat Trump by 0.3 percentage points four years ago. From 1952 to 2016, the Republican presidential candidate won Arizona, with one exception, Democrat Bill Clinton when he ran against Republican Robert Dole in 1996.

8am ET (1:30 p.m. GMT)

Arkansas begins voting.

9 a.m. ET (2 p.m. GMT)

People are starting to vote in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Polls also open at this time in parts of South Dakota, Oregon and Texas, as well as the town of New Shoreham, Rhode Island.

In Idaho, polls open from 9 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. GMT) depending on the municipality.

10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT)

Voting begins in California and Nevada as well as parts of Oregon. In Washington, polling stations open from 10:00 a.m. ET to noon ET (5:00 p.m. GMT) depending on the municipality.

11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. GMT)

Some polls are opening in Alaska, a state with two time zones. Other polling places in the state open at noon ET (5:00 p.m. GMT)

12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT)

Polling stations open in Hawaii.

Polls start closing at 6:00 p.m. ET (11:00 p.m. GMT)

Some polling places are closing in Indiana and Kentucky.

7:00 p.m. ET (00:00 GMT)

Polls are closed in six states: Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and the rest of Indiana and Kentucky.

Trump challenged the outcome of the 2020 Georgia election. He was later charged with election interference there. False claims about voter fraud in the swing state in this election are already circulating.

Indiana, Kentucky and South Carolina are leaning toward Trump while Virginia and Vermont are expected to lean toward Harris.

7:30 p.m. ET (00:30 GMT Wednesday)

Polls close in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia.

In 2020, in North Carolina, Trump won the battleground state by 1.3 percentage points over Biden, and in 2016, Trump won the state by 3.6 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

From 1980 to 2020, Republicans won every election in North Carolina except 2008, when Democrat Barack Obama won against John McCain by 0.3 percentage points.

Ohio and West Virginia have consistently voted Republican, and a Trump victory is expected in both states.

8 p.m. ET (01:00 GMT Wednesday)

Polls close in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington and the District of Columbia.

Most polling places in Michigan and Texas also close at this time.

Pennsylvania is a swing state that Biden won by 1.2 percentage points in 2020. In 2016, Trump won against Clinton by 0.7 percentage points.

After a Democratic victory in 1976, Republicans dominated the state from 1980 to 1988. From 1992 to 2012, Democrats won Pennsylvania.

8:30 p.m. ET (01:30 GMT Wednesday)

Polls end in Arkansas, marking the conclusion of voting in half of US states.

Arkansas is expected to go to Trump because Republicans won comfortably in the state from 2000 to 2020.

9 p.m. ET (02:00 GMT Wednesday)

Voting ends in 15 states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

These include three swing states: Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

From 1976 to 2020, Republicans won every election in Arizona except 1996 and 2020. In 2020, Biden beat Trump by 0.3 percentage points. In 2016, Trump beat Clinton by 3.6 percentage points.

From 1992 to 2020, Michigan went blue for Democrats in every election except 2016, when Trump beat Clinton by 0.2 percentage points. In 2020, Biden beat Trump in this state by 2.8 percentage points. But U.S. support for Israel's war on Gaza could cause a significant number of Arab American voters in the state to turn to Trump or the Green Party's Jill Stein.

Wisconsin has also historically gone blue, which has been the case in every election from 1988 to 2020 except 2016, when Trump beat Clinton by 0.7 percentage points. In 2020, Biden won the state by 0.7 percentage points.

10 p.m. ET (03:00 GMT Wednesday)

Polls close in Montana, Nevada and Utah.

Montana and Utah should turn to Trump. Nevada, however, is a swing state.

While Republicans won the state from 1976 to 1988, Democrats have won there since 2008. In 2020, Biden won by 2.4 percentage points. In 2016, Clinton beat Trump by 2.4 percentage points.

11:00 p.m. ET (04:00 GMT Wednesday)

Polls close in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

California is the most populous U.S. state, and that nomination is expected to go to Harris, a California native who represented the state in the U.S. Senate and served as its attorney general.

From 1992 to 2020, Democrats won comfortably in California.

Oregon and Washington are also expected to see a Harris victory while Idaho is expected to go for Trump.

Midnight ET (05:00 GMT Wednesday)

Polls close in Hawaii and parts of Alaska.

Trump is expected to win in Alaska while Harris is expected to win in Hawaii.

1:00 a.m. ET Wednesday (06:00 GMT)

Final polls conclude in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

