US Dollar Rises Overnight as Speculation Strengthens Trump's Election Lead

Iryna Ustenko | Istock | Getty Images

The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Mexican peso and other major global currencies overnight as the results of the presidential election became more visible.

The greenback gained 2.9% against the Mexican peso, reaching its highest level since 2022. The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan. The ICE U.S. dollar index rose 1.6%, reaching its highest level since at least July.

The euro fell to $1.0738 against the dollar and hit its lowest level since at least July 3 during the trading session.

The US currency's gains widened as speculation grew that former President Donald Trump would lead Vice President Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

Shortly after 2 a.m. ET, NBC News projects that Trump has won the key battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia, with some states still too early for him to win. call, or too close to call. NBC News also predicts that Republicans will take back the Senate.

Investors are closely watching the foreign exchange market as it is one of the most liquid markets open upon the announcement of election results. Currencies are more regularly traded overnight in the United States than domestic stocks and bonds.

“It will be essential to watch the dollar tonight. It will be the most liquid and transparent message as to what we are asking the markets to do, because this is where people can make their money grow quickly,” he said. said David Zervos, director of markets at Jefferies. strategist on CNBC's “Money Movers” Tuesday.

Traders generally expect that a strong night for Trump and Republicans in Congress could push the greenback higher. Trump's proposals to increase tariffs against the United States' major trading partners would, in theory, result in a stronger dollar.

“Trade taxes are expected to increase domestic trade activity and reduce U.S. imports. We believe these effects should help more domestically oriented small-cap companies and increase the exchange value of the U.S. dollar,” he said. said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment. Institute, said in a note to clients Tuesday.

The dollar has generally strengthened as Election Day approaches. The dollar index rose more than 3% in October, although it has fallen in recent days.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

The dollar strengthened as the elections approached.

Nonetheless, market participants appear to be positioned for a scenario in which Trump wins, said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

“The biggest move in the foreign exchange markets will be the dollar falling if there is no red sweep. And particularly if Kamala wins, I think that would be the biggest dollar moving down,” Turner said, referring to Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala. Harris. “I think the jury is out on whether Trump wins the presidency, but Congress is divided.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/05/us-dollar-is-little-changed-on-tuesday-night-as-presidential-election-winds-down.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos