Donald Trump's victory raises trade-offs and dilemmas for Britain





First, by Downing Street's account, the call between the prime minister and the president-elect was meant to portray a warm, even friendly atmosphere between the socialist former human rights lawyer and the billionaire wheeler-dealer New Yorker.

“The Prime Minister offered his sincere congratulations,” he said, adding, “The two leaders fondly recalled their meeting last September,” referring to their first meeting held at Trump Tower in New York.

“Affectionate” and “affectionately” stand out to me given how often these statements appear.

The No. 10 call also seeks to capitalize on “President-elect Trump’s close relationship and intimacy with the United Kingdom.” His mother was born on the Hebridean Isle of Lewis.

But considering his mantra of “America First,” some wonder just how much of an Anglophile he really is.

Sir Keir spoke by mobile phone from his office next to the Cabinet Office at Number 10.

Trump's team called the prime minister after the government asked him to call to send a congratulatory message.

I said Trump spoke to other leaders first, but I don't think there were many.

Some government officials are appealing to their audiences outside Westminster to judge Trump by his actions, not his words.

Verbal fireworks seem inevitable. That's the Trump way, but not being distracted is a mantra for some.

Especially since the blatant controversy and unpredictability are only the beginning. There are also policies to consider.

Let's take Ukraine as an example.

How will Europe react if the next president begins to cut off support for Kiev?

Does it remain broadly coupled, or does it start to break apart?

What if he again demands, as he has often done, that Europe pay more for its defence?

Can the UK government afford to increase defense spending faster? Can you afford not to do that?

Then there is climate change, and then there is the important issue of trade.

The president-elect talked about the possibility of significant tariffs or import taxes on goods brought into the United States.

What does this mean for Sir Keir Starmer’s central mission to stimulate economic growth?

How should the UK respond if the EU responds with retaliatory measures of its own?

Will you embrace Europe, or take advantage of the flexibility of Brexit to take a different approach?

Close observers of the first Trump administration say his high-stakes mission and the Republicans' wide-ranging victory this time mean the next president will likely have less restraint than the last.

They are better equipped to place their employees in the right jobs so they can get the work they want done faster.

The implications, choices, trade-offs and dilemmas for the UK from what has just happened in America are enormous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgk132vymm0o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos