



Just hours after their landslide victory this summer, Labor lawmakers have already begun discussing how to respond to the threat of reforming Britain. Nigel Farage's party won 14.3% of the vote in five parliamentary constituencies. Keir Starmers strategists see this resurgence of parochialism as arguably their biggest electoral challenge.

This threat has become even more serious with Donald Trump's victory in the United States this week. Buoyed by his allies' victory, Farage set his sights on a new target for Britain: the Senedd elections in spring 2026.

The reason is simple. The reforms performed best in areas of northern England and southern Wales that have historically been underinvested and disillusioned with the two main political parties. Of the 98 seats in which Farages' party came second in July, 60 were in northern England and 13 in Wales. This, combined with the fact that elections use a more proportional voting system, means that conditions are ripe for reform to succeed.

Luke Tryl, director of the More in Common polling consultancy, said it was very smart for Reform to target Wales. What has been the biggest challenge of reform so far is having reasonably high electoral support, but very inefficiently distributed, which is less important because you will be rewarded based on vote share rather than where the votes are cast.

There are a number of Welsh seats that are very similar to the red wall seats that are well reformed and in many cases have emerged as main challengers to Labour.

Labor unions are divided over how best to respond, especially after Farages responded to a stabbing incident at a dance class in Southport last August. The reform leader helped stoke unrest by giving credence to claims of a cover-up by the authorities. In a video to his two million followers on social media, he questioned whether the truth was being hidden from us.

Starmer and other senior Labor ministers refused to explicitly criticize Farage's comments at the time. Supporters of this approach have argued that attacking Farage risks turning him into a kind of martyr and pushing more disillusioned voters towards reform.

But others counter that ignoring Farage will not make him go away. We must tackle this issue head on and expose their agenda as opportunistic, unpleasant and unpleasant, a Welsh Labor MP has said. Farage must take more responsibility for the hate during the riots. He is out of it, and should never be allowed to be out of it.

Nigel Farage arrives at the England and Wales Reform Conference at the Celtic Manor Hotel in Newport on November 8, 2024. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

What Labor still lacks is a strategy to win back those who voted for, or were tempted by, Farage. His followers are obsessive. The same lawmaker said he couldn't rationalize with them. What you read on social media becomes fact.

Opinion polls suggest the Reformists could win between 14 and 17 of the 96 Senedd seats, with an external chance of overtaking the Conservatives for second place. But the risk for Farage and his party is that unless they greatly professionalize their operations and purge extremists from their ranks, their greater reputation could actually be damaging. The party had to fire several election candidates this summer for having far-right leanings or making racist comments.

Ukip and other smaller parties have not always fared well when they have entered other parliaments or local governments, but there have been some notable fallouts and rows, which could potentially damage their brands, Tryl said.

It also forces them to be located outside of some core areas. We know that the biggest driver of the UK reform vote is migration. But to be a party that wants to gain a significant presence in the Senedd, it needs to have a set of policies on many other things.

Finally, there are questions about whether Trump's victory in the US will force Farage to focus more of his energy there, at the expense of his less attractive campaign in the former coalfields of south Wales.

