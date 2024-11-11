



Conceptual image of norovirus with red blood cells (Photo: Getty)

A new strain of norovirus is taking over the UK, with cases of the winter vomiting bug now double the average over the past five years.

The GII.17 lineage, known as Kawasaki, is thought to have originated in China and Japan around 2014, but has only recently become established in Europe.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the rate of samples of this type of norovirus had increased in the UK since April this year.

They said this was the most commonly detected norovirus genotype in the first 12 weeks of the 2024/2025 season.

It has overtaken the previous major variant, GII.4, and is contributing to higher-than-normal levels of the serious and unpleasant bug that is causing panic in the heart of hospitals and nurseries.

The most recent figures show hospital reported outbreaks were 26% higher than the five-season average.

But the government said one reason for the increase in norovirus reports could be better testing and surveillance.

GII.4 is coming out of control and new variants are emerging. (Photo: Eurosurveillance.org) What is Kawasaki Norovirus?

It's still the same norovirus we know but don't like that causes diarrhea and vomiting, and some infected people also experience fever and headaches.

But it's similar to how COVID-19 continues to evolve into different variants, each with some kind of advantage that allows them to spread more easily.

In May this year, Dr David Allen from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) said: Earlier this year, another group called GII.17 reported norovirus cases.

Studies have shown that if you have previously been infected with the GII.4 virus, you may not be able to prevent infection with the GII.17 norovirus.

Kawasaki norovirus symptoms to watch out for

If you are infected with norovirus, the following symptoms appear:

You may also have:

Every year, thousands of Britons end up in hospital with the highly contagious virus, especially during the winter months, although they can be infected at any time.

Worldwide, approximately 200,000 people die each year, a quarter of them children.

In the UK, around 80 people die every year from norovirus, usually elderly and immunocompromised patients.

Anyone with symptoms should avoid going to the hospital until they are symptom-free for 48 hours.

Christine Woodgate, an NHS infection prevention and control nurse, said in a TikTok video: If you feel sick, have diarrhea, fever, headache, or pain in your arms or legs, you may have norovirus.

A vaccine against the virus is being tested in the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

The world's first vaccine against norovirus has been tested in a British hospital using the same technology used to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Moderna's new mRNA vaccine is scheduled to enter final testing in the coming weeks, and results so far indicate it triggers a strong immune response.

Dr Patrick Moore, the study's lead researcher, said the current lack of a vaccine means seriously ill patients in hospital can only be treated with intravenous fluids.

He said: “Norovirus can affect people of all ages and although it usually peaks in the winter in the UK, norovirus can be seen all year round.”

How to avoid getting norovirus

According to the NHS, washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to prevent the spread of vomiting bugs.

This is especially important because hand sanitizer gel does not kill viruses due to their strong protein membrane. So, you can protect yourself by bringing the virus back to the Covid era and singing happy birthday while doing proper laundry.

Avoiding close contact with people with the virus and not eating food handled or prepared by people with the virus also limit your risk.

It is recommended that you use bleach-based cleaners at home if someone else has the virus.

