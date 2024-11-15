FBI arrests Houston man for alleged ISIS ties and terrorist plot on US soil





A Texas man is in FBI custody Thursday after authorities say he tried to support ISIS and planned a terrorist attack on U.S. soil from his Houston apartment.

Authorities said Anas Said, 28, was looking for ways to commit violence in the name of the Islamic State in the Houston area. He was accused of attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group.

Said was arrested last week at the apartment complex where he lived, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Williams speaks to the media from the Houston Field Office, January 19. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Williams said that while in custody, Said admitted to studying how to carry out an attack on local military recruiting centers, offering his home as a sanctuary to ISIS members, boasting that he would carry out an attack “the way of September 11” if he had the resources. and attempt to produce propaganda for ISIS.

“We prevented a potential terrorist attack right here in Houston! Any day we can publicly say it's a good day,” FBI Houston said.

Said is in custody but appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, his lawyer, Balemar Zuniga, told Fox News Digital.

“The indictment alleges only that he supported a terrorist group through the production of videos and propaganda,” he said, noting that federal prosecutors have mentioned plotting terrorist acts but not did not charge him with such acts. “None of this is alleged.”

Said has been on the FBI's radar since the bureau received a tip in 2017 that he had purchased two stickers: “one containing an image of the Dome of the Rock2 with an ISIS flag covering the image, and another showing the white silhouette of a man holding a rifle with the caption “Win ​​the Islamic nation.”

“Does that seem a little excessive to you? Yes,” Zuniga said.

Said was questioned by the FBI four times in 2018 regarding sticker purchases.

“During an interview conducted on or about January 29, 2018, the defendant admitted that the two stickers were intended to show support for ISIS,” although he did not support killing in the name of ISIS at the time, according to a detention memo describing the allegations against Said. Said began supporting ISIS ideology in 2015 when his family returned to the United States from Lebanon.

Said was born in the United States and moved to Lebanon with his family when he was a child, Zuniga said. He returned to the United States in 2014.

Despite Said's alleged crimes, he has no negative feelings toward the United States, Zuniga said.

“I wouldn’t say that at all,” he said. “I think he's certainly passionate about protecting his Islamic religion. I don't think he has any particular animosity toward the United States itself.”

In a 2019 FBI interview, Said claimed “that he no longer consumed radical Islamic propaganda and only used the internet to do homework and watch sports,” according to the memo.

Department of Justice seals are seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

This was not true, according to the DOJ.

“On or about October 18, 2023, pursuant to legal proceedings, the FBI received information from Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta”) regarding 11 Facebook accounts used by the defendant, which showed that he continued to support the Islamic State and the violent attacks carried out in the country in its name,” according to the DOJ.

His family members “expressed concerns” in interviews with the FBI, and “subsequent analysis of the defendant's electronic devices revealed several encrypted messaging applications containing recordings of his efforts to create and distribute propaganda glorifying the continued violence of ISIS, the evidence underlying the material support offense charged.” in the indictment,” the ministry said.

Said allegedly refused to comply with FBI agents who executed a search warrant against him last Friday, and allegedly smashed his cell phone.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

