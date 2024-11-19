Austin marks strengthening U.S.-Philippine ties during visit to Manila > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in the Philippines today where he continues to build on the momentum created during his tenure to strengthen the longstanding alliance between the United States and the Philippines .

Throughout his two-day stop during his 12th trip to the Indo-Pacific, the Secretary will engage with senior leaders to reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines and continue to build on the foundation of defense cooperation and cooperation. interoperability between the two nations.

Today, Austin met with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro for a bilateral exchange before attending an official signing ceremony of the new General Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, which provides a legal framework enabling improved and expanded sharing of information and defense technologies between the two countries. both countries.

The deal, which was reached after two years of highly detailed negotiations, marks a “major step forward in our ability to continue to deepen the detailed cooperation we have with the Philippines,” a defense official said after the ceremony today's signing.

The agreement serves as a basis for strengthening interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces and paves the way for other security arrangements in the future.

Austin and Teodoro also broke ground on the construction of a new combined coordination center at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila to enable more information sharing between U.S. and Philippine forces.

The new center will enhance interoperability “for many years to come,” Austin said at the groundbreaking.

“It will be a place where our forces can work side by side to respond to regional challenges,” he said. “You've heard me say time and time again as secretary that we are more than allies. We are family.”

Later, Austin met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, where the secretary highlighted the close ties between the two countries.

Austin also extended his condolences to all those affected by the six recent storms that hit the region in rapid succession, including Super Typhoon Pepito which made landfall before his visit.

In response to the devastation, the Secretary of State announced that he had authorized U.S. troops to assist Philippine forces in providing vital aid to the Filipino population.

The United States also secured emergency humanitarian assistance in addition to the nearly 100,000 pounds of supplies delivered by the United States following Typhoon Julian earlier this year.

Before leaving the Philippines tomorrow, Austin is expected to observe a Philippine Navy technology demonstration featuring T-12 unmanned surface ships provided by the United States with foreign military funding. The T-12 is a key capability used by Philippine forces to protect their sovereignty and operate throughout their exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

Austin's stop in the Philippines marks his fourth visit to the country since taking office, the most visits ever by a U.S. defense secretary.

The Secretary of State's leadership has been essential in advancing U.S.-Philippine relations to where they are today.

During Austin's term, the United States and the Philippines added four new rotational sites, for a total of nine, as part of an expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement first signed times in 2014. The sites are designed to enhance combined training, exercises and interoperability between the two countries.

Earlier this year, the United States announced $500 million in new military aid for the Philippines, aimed at strengthening its defense and further emphasizing strengthening ties between the two nations.

During their engagement today, Teodoro presented Austin with the Exceptional Achievement Medal in recognition of his leadership in strengthening U.S.-Philippine defense ties and promoting peace and regional security across the Indo-Pacific.

After his visit to the Philippines, Austin will travel to Laos where he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

U.S. defense secretaries have participated in the forum since 2010, when it was established by the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc.

Austin will meet informally with a number of regional allies and partners during the meeting and reaffirm the United States' commitment to regional security. During this visit, he will announce the U.S. Department of Defense's first-ever vision statement for a prosperous and secure Southeast Asia.

Austin's final stop will be in Fiji, marking the first visit to the country by a U.S. defense secretary.

During his stay, Austin will meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Baron Waqa.

The Secretary of State is expected to announce that the United States and Fiji will begin negotiations on a status of forces agreement that will allow the two countries to work more closely together.

