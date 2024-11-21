India's second-richest person indicted by US in $250 million bribery scheme





US prosecutors have charged Gautam Adani, India's second-richest person, with fraud, stemming from accusations that he and several alleged co-conspirators sought to pay $250 million in bribes to Indian officials.

The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday accused the mostly Indian executives of obtaining funds from U.S. investors and other international lenders based on false and misleading statements, while , according to authorities, they bribed Indian officials. as they sought billions of dollars in solar power contracts.

The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to obtain contracts worth billions of dollars, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement accompanying the indictment. The defendants then lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors, Peace said.

The scheme, prosecutors say, occurred from 2020 through this year.

Sagar Adani, Adani's nephew, is also named as an accused. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced civil fraud charges Wednesday.

Gautam Adani, 62, worth about $70 billion, according to Forbes, runs Adani Group, an industrial conglomerate with stakes in logistics and energy units. The Adani Group itself is not named in the indictment, which refers to an unnamed Indian renewable energy company that was a portfolio company of an Indian conglomerate.

The SEC complaint, meanwhile, directly names Adani Green Energy Ltd., a unit of the Adani Group.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Adani Group denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

The Adani Group has always respected and is firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance in all jurisdictions where it operates, a spokesperson said in a statement. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organization, fully compliant with all laws.

The news sent shares of Adani Group companies in India plunging on Thursday, CNBC reported. Its flagship Adani Enterprises fell 23%, while Adani Energy fell 20%. Adani Green Energy, the company at the center of corruption allegations, fell 18.95%.

Adani Green Energy also canceled plans to sell $600 million of US dollar-denominated bonds.

India's opposition party has accused Adani of profiting from its close ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We know there will be no government institution that will help put Mr Adani where he belongs, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, said on Thursday. We know this because the entire government is controlled by the Prime Minister.

Last year, a major U.S. short seller, or a company that bets on another company's stock price falling, accused the Adani Group of fraud, pointing to alleged discrepancies in its official filings.

The findings of short seller Hindenburg Research sent Adani Group shares tumbling, but they eventually recovered following a favorable ruling related to the allegations from India's Supreme Court.

Modi has never publicly commented on Hindenburg's allegations.

Since the release of our January 2023 report identifying Adani as the largest corporate scam in history, we have never doubted our views, Hindenburg said in an emailed statement Wednesday, and Adani never refuted our conclusions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/billionaire-gautam-adani-charged-fraud-us-prosecutors-what-to-know-rcna181078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos