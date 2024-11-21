Russia has 'every right' to attack NATO targets now, says retired US colonel





A retired US colonel said Russia had “every right” to attack NATO targets, TASS reports.

Lawrence Wilkerson, a retired colonel who served as chief of staff to former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, made the statement following President Joe Biden's authorization for Ukraine to 'use long-range weapons supplied by Washington to Russia, telling the Russian news agency that Ukraine's launch of ATACMS would not be possible without American assistance.

For months, Ukraine has pushed the Biden administration for authorization to use the Army's Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory. This authorization follows North Korea's deployment of more than 10,000 troops to the Russian front lines.

Wilkerson told TASS: “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov was explicit – and rightly so [on the subject]. Satellite signals and/or U.S. and NATO personnel are required to fire these missiles; therefore, NATO entered the war. Thus, Russia has every right under international law to attack NATO targets now. »

Lawrence Wilkerson at a Senate Democratic Policy Committee hearing in 2006. Wilkerson recently told a Russian media outlet that Russia had “every right” to strike NATO targets after Ukraine's use of ATACMS provided by the United States. Lawrence Wilkerson at a Senate Democratic Policy Committee hearing in 2006. Wilkerson recently told a Russian media outlet that Russia had “every right” to strike NATO targets after Ukraine's use of ATACMS provided by the United States. Tom Williams/Associated Press

Newsweek contacted Wilkerson through the Eisenhower Media Network, where he is a senior fellow, and NATO through a form on its website for comment.

In response to a request for comment, the Pentagon said: “DoD has no comment on remarks allegedly made by a private citizen to a Russian media outlet. »

Wilkerson served 31 years in the Army before joining the State Department, where he served as special assistant to Powell as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993, then became chief of staff -Powell's major.

Wilkerson's remarks echoed the Kremlin's views on the issue. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the West allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons, it would mean “direct NATO involvement in the war.”

Russia also issued a warning to Ukraine over its use of ATACMS, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “This is, of course, a signal that they want escalation.” We will consider this a qualitatively new phase of Western warfare. against Russia and we will respond accordingly,” Al Jazeera reported.

Biden faced backlash from President-elect Donald Trump's allies over the authorization.

On against Russia. The American people gave a mandate in November. 5th against these latest exact decisions of America and we do NOT want to finance or fight foreign wars. We want to solve our own problems, this has to stop. »

Donald Trump Jr. also condemned Biden's decision, writing on save lives. I have to lock down these billions of dollars. To hell with life!!! Fools!”

Russia also reacted to Biden's clearance announcement, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: “It is obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps to continue to fuel the fire and cause a further escalation of tensions.”

“If such a decision were actually formulated and announced to the kyiv regime, it would of course be a qualitatively new spiral of tensions and a qualitatively new situation from the point of view of US engagement in the conflict,” he added.

ATACMS, American-made missiles, have a range of 190 miles and are launched from High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, a platform already used by Ukraine.

Ukraine carried out its first strike using ATACMS in Russia on Tuesday, hitting a munitions storage facility near the western Russian town of Karachev in the Bryansk region.

Putin recently lowered the threshold for a nuclear attack and promulgated a new nuclear doctrine to share Russia's nuclear deterrent with its allies.

Putin's new doctrine replaces previous decrees and says Russia's main goal is to exercise nuclear deterrence “against a potential enemy,” adding that Moscow considers the use of nuclear weapons an “extreme measure.” .

The new doctrine also states that Russia is committed to “making all necessary efforts to reduce the nuclear threat” and, in doing so, aims to prevent an escalation of tensions between states that could lead to “military conflicts, including nuclear “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/russia-every-right-attack-nato-targets-now-retired-us-colonel-1988875 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos