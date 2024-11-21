UK competition regulator to review approach after anti-growth criticism





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Britain's competition watchdog will seek more company mergers without forcing companies to sell assets, weeks after Sir Keir Starmer claimed the agency was hindering Britain's growth.

The Competition and Markets Authority will conduct a review in the new year into whether behavioral remedies should be used more frequently when approving deals, CEO Sarah Cardell said in a speech on Thursday.

These may include investment commitments or mandatory price freezes, but typically offer weaker consumer protections than existing requirements that companies sell parts of their merged businesses.

Every regulator in this country, particularly the economic and competition regulator, is growing as serious as this room, Starmer told global executives last month.

Before his speech at Chatham House on Thursday, Cardell defended the agency's record of supporting productive and sustainable growth.

She told the Financial Times that when setting its own strategic priorities for early 2023, it was clear that supporting productive and sustainable growth across the UK economy was a key priority for the CMA.

She added that she was not at all surprised that the government, like other regulators, should support the CMA with its growth mission.

She highlighted that prior to Starmers' latest criticism, plans were in place for next year's review, which will look at whether the sector under the regulator could be more open to behavior modification.

The agency plans to finalize the $16.5 billion deal between Vodafone and CK Hutchisons Three UK in the coming weeks, provided the combined group spends $11 billion to upgrade its UK network and commits to behavioral corrections, including maintaining certain customer tariffs. The merger is widely expected to be completed. period.

The decision marks a departure from the historical approach, which required companies to dispose of assets before a deal was approved. The UK regulator, Ofcom, is responsible for ensuring that companies deliver on their promises.

Cardell warned that he did not believe the approach to the Vodafone Three merger should be taken as an indicator of a fundamental change in approach despite the review due next year.

The CMA has played an increasingly important role in shaping the UK market since Brexit, including overseeing some of the UK's largest corporate transactions.

Last year, Microsoft came under fire for its handling of its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Regulators ultimately approved the video game industry's largest deal ever, but the agency and Cardell faced criticism from business leaders, dealmakers and legal advisers for their initial moves to block the tie-up.

Cardell said Microsoft's results show that growth can be sustained with the right remedies to move deals forward while remaining competitive.

Cardell said the CMA carried out phase 1 investigations into 54 of the approximately 50,000 transactions announced in the 12 months to March 2024. Of those, only nine moved to a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation, and one Microsoft-Activision deal was initially blocked.

But she said the CMA was taking steps to better engage with businesses across sectors, including venture capitalists and the private equity industry, and could make greater use of secondments.

Next year, regulators plan to designate certain technology companies as companies with strategic market positions under the new law. This means that certain rules of conduct apply to ensure fair market behavior.

Companies must have substantial and established market power and are expected to apply to a small number of Big Tech companies.

But she emphasized that the new rules aren't just about regulating big tech companies.

She added: This is to ensure that key players in digital markets can continue to play their vital role in the UK economy in driving innovation and attracting investment. Smaller players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1346c70e-3a0f-471f-adb1-de204a41b89b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos