UK tracks Russian spy ship over cable issue





At a recent meeting, the Defense Committee discussed growing concerns about the security of cables in the Baltic Sea and the recent sighting of the Russian scout ship Yantar in British waters.

Highlighting the strategic importance of undersea infrastructure, Defense Secretary John Healey said: Clearly there has been this recognition as we have seen vital undersea cables damaged in several parts of the North Atlantic, North Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months. . This is an area that requires caution.

Healey said the UK monitored Yantar closely during his activities. We tracked every mile they detoured and made sure they knew we were watching.

Lt. Gen. Rob Magowan, deputy commander of the Department of Defense, emphasized broader strategic concerns: We must ensure today's combat capabilities and war deterrence capabilities.

He categorized the threats into four areas: NATO obligations, global responsibilities, homeland defense, and hybrid gray zone activities such as cyberattacks and infrastructure destruction.

Healey also emphasized immediate response measures, including integrating these challenges into the newly concluded Anglo-German defense agreement. He added that undersea cables are a common concern and that bilateral and NATO efforts are important to address the risks.

The concerns come as the UK prepares to strengthen its defense and global readiness through the Integrated Strategic Defense Review. This convinced Healy that action and consensus were already being formed rather than waiting for recommendations.

ship

Yantar is a Project 22010 class reconnaissance ship operated by the Russian Navy with advanced capabilities for deep-sea missions. It serves as a mothership for specialized submersibles and can deploy Rus-class and Konsul-class mini-submarines that can reach depths of up to 6,000 meters (about 20,000 feet). This incredible range allows Yantar to access and interact with undersea infrastructure, including communications cables that stretch across the world's ocean floor. The U.S. Navy has expressed concerns about Yantar's ability to cut these cables, suggesting it may have uses beyond simple scientific exploration.

Although officially described as a marine research complex by Alexei Burilichev, head of the deep-sea research department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Yantar's activities often attract international scrutiny and spark speculation. The vessel was observed near vital undersea communications routes and infrastructure, raising concerns in NATO and other countries about the vessel's possible intentions. With a mission profile that mixes intelligence gathering and deep-sea research, Yantar serves a strategic purpose far beyond civilian applications.

Yantar has made headlines for its presence in key regions. In 2015, it was discovered off the coast of Guantnamo Bay, Cuba, and later in Norwegian waters. In the years that followed, they appeared near locations in Greenland, Israel, and Cyprus, consistent with sensitive undersea cable or military recovery missions. Notably, in 2017, Yantar participated in the recovery of equipment from a downed Russian aircraft in the Mediterranean and joined international efforts to find the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan.

In recent years, Yantar has been reported operating near the coast of Brazil, the English Channel and Ireland, often closely tracking submarine cables and sometimes without an active identification system. Its presence in the North Atlantic, especially close to the vital transatlantic cable, has led to increased monitoring by NATO countries. In 2023, the Norwegian Coast Guard recorded an incident in which Yantar tracked the research vessel RV Kronprins Haakon for more than 16 hours, despite Yantar complying with international maritime law, a move that Norwegian officials called harassment.

With a maximum displacement of 5,736 tons, Yantar is 107.8 meters long and can reach speeds of up to 15 knots. The 60-day endurance and 8,000 nautical mile range allow for extended operations even in remote locations. The vessel is equipped with two agipods for propulsion along with a helipad.

