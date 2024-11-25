Britain has imposed new sanctions strangling Russian oil imports, with the foreign secretary arriving in Italy for the G7.





Britain's largest sanctions package against the Shadow Fleet targets 30 ships.

Insurance companies that operate the fleet have also been sanctioned, increasing pressure on Russia.

This is the 1,000th day since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thirty ships from Russia's shadow fleet, which transported billions of pounds worth of oil and petroleum products last year alone, were sanctioned by the UK today. It is the UK's largest package of its kind today, with half of the vessels targeted transporting petroleum products such as oil and gasoline worth more than $4.3 billion last year alone.

The move further limits the Kremlin's ability to fund illegitimate wars in Ukraine and malign activities globally and tackles the shadow problem by bringing the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73, more than any other country. It shows Britain's leadership. fleet.

Forty-six countries and the EU have signed a call for action against the UK-led shadow fleet announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the European Political Community summit in July.

Today's announcement comes as the Foreign Secretary uses the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Italy to press other countries to maintain pressure on Russia's war machine, in parallel with efforts to increase military and financial support for Ukraine.

Oil revenues are an important source of financing the Ukrainian Kremlin's illegal war.

The Shadow Fleet also poses a serious risk to global trade. Many ships engage in deceptive shipping practices and pose risks to the environment. Many oil tankers blatantly ignore basic safety standards, increasing the likelihood of fatal oil spills.

Limiting these profits, including cracking down on the companies that underwrite these vessels, is essential to maintaining our shared security. That means degrading the Kremlin's war machine, eliminating unsafe shipping routes, and protecting international trade to make room for growth.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Russia's oil revenues are fanning the flames of war and destruction in Ukraine.

I will work with my G7 partners and beyond to put relentless pressure on the Kremlin, disrupt the flow of funds to the Kremlin's war chest, undermine its military architecture, and limit its malign actions around the world.

British sanctions are working, and Russia is increasingly reliant on countries like North Korea and Iran for military equipment, even being forced to send North Korean troops to support its illegal invasion.

Just last month, as we marked the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion, we took bold steps to target with sanctions the perpetrators deporting and brainwashing Ukrainian children, Russian private mercenary companies threatening stability and security across Africa, and the Russian military-industrial complex. took. .

At the G7 summit, Prime Minister David Lammy called on partners to work closely together to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East, including improving the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and to stop the human suffering suffered by Sudanese people. We will discuss how other countries can do more. people.

He will also discuss ways to cooperate with European countries on illegal and legal migration. This follows a separate visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to his Italian counterpart in September to discuss work to tackle illegal migration.

And while in Italy, the Foreign Secretary will reiterate the UK's firm commitment to the Global Combat Air Programme. This will allow the UK to work with our two closest partners to strengthen our common defense against those who seek to do us harm. He comes ahead of the establishment of a new program headquarters announced by the Prime Minister last week, which will be based in the UK, creating hundreds of jobs and driving economic growth.

At this summit, he held bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials from Japan and India.

background

The sanctions highlight the impact of the Department for Transport's insurance reporting mechanism, with more than 43 vessels whose insurance is questionable when transiting UK waters being required to provide details. On 12 November, the vessel KSENA (IMO 9232888) ignored the UK's challenge, which has now been accepted. The mechanism also exposed suspicious Russian insurers ALFASTRAKHOVANIE and VSK, which were sanctioned today for activating shadow fleets.

Our sanctions have already had a concrete impact. ARTEMIS (IMO 9317949) and SEA FIDELITY (IMO 9285835) have been idling uselessly in the Baltic Sea since being sanctioned last month. This would end multi-million dollar trade with Russia.

Britain sanctioned 73 tankers in the Shadow Fleet, compared to 39 by the United States and 19 by the European Union.

Today's sanctions include:

oil tanker:

Entity:

Vessels covered by the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 are prohibited from entering UK ports, may be ordered to move or enter ports, may be detained and their UK vessel registration permits will be refused. Register or end an existing registration. Additionally, the fuel price cap exception does not apply to services related to specific vessels or to the supply or delivery of Russian oil or petroleum products from specific vessels.

The Financial Sanctions Implementation Office has issued guidance on the ban on Russian oil services. Limited exceptions apply as set out in Part 7 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and licenses may be granted for certain vessels.

