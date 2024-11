Scottish gunners are testing new artillery in Finland.

Soldiers from the 19th Regiment of the Royal Artillery, known as the Scottish Gunners, demonstrated modernized artillery capabilities at Exercise Dynamic Front in Finland, according to a press release.

The exercise, which took place against the backdrop of the snow-covered Laplands Rovajarvi training area, was the first tactical deployment of the Army's new Archer 155mm artillery system.

The week-long event brought together more than 5,000 troops from 28 NATO countries for joint live-fire training.

Major David Mortimer, Deputy Commander, 19th Regiment, Royal Artillery, emphasized the importance of this deployment. He said it was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our modernized artillery capabilities in front of all NATO partners. Archer demonstrated advanced detection and attack capabilities with the newly deployed Taipan weapon locating radar system.

The Taipan and Archer systems aim to improve the Army's lethality by reducing the time between target acquisition and engagement. Major Mortimer explained: This shortens the kill chain, increasing lethality within detection and attack systems.

The exercise tested personnel in extreme Arctic conditions, with temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees Celsius. Supported by Arctic combat instructors and equipped with special cold-weather equipment, the Scottish gunners underwent rigorous preparation, including cold weather crew courses and snow and ice driver training.

“Being in this testing environment was quite a culture shock for many of our staff,” said Major Mortimer.

The future lies in launching smart munitions that increase our lethality, Major Mortimer added.

The rapid introduction of Archers follows the transfer of 32 AS90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Mortimer said our first train-the-trainer instructors were deployed to Sweden in late 2023. It's amazing that this equipment is now ready for use so quickly.

The exercises, the first hosted by Finland since joining NATO in 2023, reflect the Alliance's commitment to strengthening collective defense and readiness. Lt. Col. Faivre concluded that we are stronger together and strive for common values ​​and goals.

At UK Defense Journal, we aim to deliver accurate and timely news on defense issues. We rely on support from readers like you to maintain our independence and quality journalism. Please consider making a one-time donation to help us continue our work. Click here to donate. Thank you for your support!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/scottish-gunners-test-new-artillery-in-finland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos