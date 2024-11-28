Bad employers are banned from hiring overseas workers





Shameless employers who have committed serious crimes will be banned from recruiting overseas workers and their exploitation prevented as part of a government crackdown on visa abuse.

While delivering on key manifesto commitments, companies that repeatedly violate visa regulations or commit serious employment violations, such as failing to pay the national minimum wage, will be banned from hiring overseas workers.

Currently, employers who blatantly breach visa regulations can only be sanctioned for up to 12 months. Under the changes, we will set the period for repeat offenses at a minimum of two years, double the current length, and announce a final cooling-off period in due course.

And this Government will not wait until there are already signs of an employer breaking the rules before taking action after they have committed a serious breach of the law. An action plan binds businesses that have committed minor visa violations to a series of specific actions to help improve and correct the problem. This has been further strengthened, with the maximum application period quadrupling from 3 to 12 months to ensure long-term and ongoing compliance with visa regulations.

The move is part of moves to address the root causes of the UK's long-term dependence on international workers and link immigration policy with skills and wider labor market policy.

The wide-ranging crackdown will also protect vulnerable workers from exploitation and prohibit unscrupulous companies from engaging in the unethical practice of charging skilled workers sponsorship fees. These costs can be passed on to workers at inflated levels, and in some cases, exploitation and mistreatment of employees, particularly in the health sector, can leave employers with unsustainable levels of debt.

Minister for Immigration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra MP said:

We committed in our declaration to do everything we can to ensure that those who abuse our immigration system receive the harshest possible punishment.

Employers can no longer break the rules without consequence and exploit international workers because of the costs they would always have to pay if they did not choose to hire domestically.

Worker exploitation is absolutely unacceptable. This practice is shameful, especially in the healthcare sector. Workers who come to the UK to support our health and social care services are too often left with unjustifiable anxiety and debt. This can and must end.

The new powers will ensure that employers who recruit internationally pay the associated costs themselves, which is fair and reasonable for employers who do not recruit domestic workers.

While the long-term implementation plan is in place, employers will be restricted in their ability to bring in workers from overseas. Failure to comply or make necessary improvements will result in cancellation of your visa sponsor license.

These changes will form part of the government's new employment rights bill, which is currently passing through parliament. Under the bill, the newly established Fair Work Agency will consolidate existing state enforcement functions, including regulation of employment agencies and employment businesses, enforcement of the national minimum wage, statutory sick pay and licensing schemes for businesses operating as gangsters in certain sectors. It will.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said:

Migrant workers are a valuable part of our social care workforce, supporting vulnerable people across the country every day. Many people have traveled to the UK dreaming of a rewarding and satisfying career.

However, there has been an unacceptable increase in the exploitation and abuse of overseas social workers by rogue operators.

Crackdown on these unethical employers to protect migrant workers from unacceptable and shameful exploitation.

This new crackdown also forms part of the government's wider measures to target rogue employers who abuse the immigration system by exploiting vulnerable immigrants working in the UK illegally. This Government is committed to cracking down on illegal work and exploitative treatment of illegal workers, and we have rapidly expanded those measures. There will be various sanctions against people who hire illegal workers, including:

Notice of Financial Penalties Business Closure Order Potential Prosecution

Immigration Enforcement's targeted visits to illegal businesses suspected of hiring illegal workers have surged, with 856 visits in October alone, a 55% increase from the same period last year. From January to October of this year, the number of visits was more than 6,600, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year, and the number of arrests was more than 4,600, an increase of 21% compared to the previous year.

International care workers are particularly vulnerable to abuse, and concerns about exploitation are widespread in the sector. The Department of Health and Social Care has already been working closely with the Home Office to share concerns and information about bad practices around the recruitment and employment of overseas care workers, and the measures announced today will further strengthen the Government's action against exploitation.

The government has revoked around 450 sponsor licenses in the healthcare sector from July 2022 as it continues to crack down on abuses. Significant work is underway across government, working with the health sector to ensure high standards across the immigration system and to support carers with alternative occupations if their sponsors are stripped of their licence.

Fifteen regional partnerships in the UK have received $16 million worth of funding to prevent and respond to unethical international recruitment practices in the sector. This includes supporting funding to help international care workers understand their rights and establishing local partnerships and operational processes to support individuals to change employers and continue to work in the care sector if they have been affected by the revocation of their sponsor's license. This includes:

