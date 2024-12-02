Growth expectations for UK companies have worsened decisively, CBI says | Confederation of British Industry (CBI)





Growth expectations for UK businesses have been dealt a decisive blow to Rachel Reeves amid warnings that business confidence has plummeted since the Budget.

Growth expectations have turned negative for the first time this year, according to the Confederation of British Industry's latest growth figures. This shows that the majority of businesses expect activity to decline in the three months to February.

Business volume in the services sector, including consumer services, is expected to decline, while companies in the business and professional services sectors expect activity to decrease rather than increase over the next three months.

The outlook was even more bleak, with private sector activity declining again in the three months to November, with all three major sectors – services, manufacturing and wholesale and retail – seeing declines in business volume, sales or output, according to the CBI.

Reeves' budget at the end of October included $40 billion in tax increases, including $25 billion from a rise in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) paid by businesses. The Prime Minister said the decision was needed to stabilize public finances and fund better public services.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI's interim deputy chief economist, said: “As we head into 2025, expectations for growth have deteriorated decisively. The survey shows that activity expected heading into the October Budget is already weakening and the Prime Minister's announcement will force businesses to make even tougher choices.

News that companies are planning to cut staff is concerning as hiring intentions are at their weakest since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. This could be an early sign of the impact of rising labor costs due to future increases in employer NICs and rising national living wages.

CBI is calling on the Government to support the health of the workforce by quickly and decisively reforming business rates, providing apprenticeship levy flexibility and strengthening occupational health incentives.

Business leaders are concerned about the UK government's ability to deliver growth over the next five years. The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) acknowledges the government must make difficult decisions to help restore public finances, but says it believes the policies announced in the Budget and Employment Rights Bill have created a perfect storm for businesses in the capital. The government has said it will not be able to achieve the long-term growth it has made a cornerstone of its strategy.

Some 81% of business leaders who are members of the Chamber of Commerce say they are not confident that the government will listen to and address the concerns of the business community, and 77% are not confident that the government will successfully deliver on its promises to grow the economy.

A separate report released by the Institute of Directors over the weekend found business confidence had fallen to its lowest level since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic confidence index, which measures the business community's optimism about the UK's economic outlook, fell from -52 in October to -65 in November, falling for the fourth consecutive month. This is the lowest reading since the low of -69 in April 2020.

LCCI's Snap survey of more than 200 business leaders found that almost four-fifths of businesses of all sizes said increasing their employer's national insurance would have a negative or very negative impact on their business, including almost half of them It has been shown to predict freezes and reduced employee wages. next few years.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Businesses are also concerned about employment rights legislation, with 38% predicting the changes will mean a hiring freeze and 16% warning it will lead to job losses.

Just over three quarters of respondents believe the government has not engaged meaningfully with businesses on measures that include protection from unfair dismissal for employees from day one. universal right to sick pay from the first day of illness; Change the minimum wage and give more than 1 million zero-hours workers the right to guaranteed working hours if they want.

Karim Fatehi, Chairman of the London Chamber of Commerce, said: The Snap survey confirms our worst fears. The business community sees the combined package of increased employer National Insurance contributions, cuts to business rates relief and employment rights legislation as a serious threat to companies' operations in the coming years.

It also shows that London businesses are fast losing confidence in the government's economic growth strategy. Having overcome a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation, high borrowing costs and trade tensions, businesses need operating conditions that are conducive to economic growth rather than measures that curtail their ability to invest in their businesses, hire new people and train their staff.

LCCI research shows that family businesses are concerned about changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT), with more than a fifth saying they are likely to liquidate their family business rather than pass it on.

In relation to the IHT debate, research by CBI economic consultancy found that the decision to limit business property relief to $1 million could result in more than 125,000 job losses over the next few years and lead to a significant reduction in economic activity and lower tax revenues. It turns out that it can be done. The study, on behalf of the Family Business UK group, calculated that the legislation would reduce the value of goods and services produced across the economy by W9.4bn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/dec/02/growth-expectations-among-uk-firms-take-decisive-turn-for-worse-says-cbi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos