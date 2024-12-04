Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph across England | uk news





Weather warnings have been issued across the UK for winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain over the next few days.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for gusty winds (65-75mph) in place for northern and north-west Scotland from 4pm today until 9am on Thursday.

This will be followed by a second warning for strong and gusty winds on Thursday and Friday, with “possible disruption” to roads and rail.

Covers a region of the UK stretching from Northern Ireland to Scotland, northern Wales, northern England, northern Midlands and East Anglia.

Image: Two wind warnings have been issued for northern Scotland on Wednesday and wider parts of England on Thursday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Inland wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, but along exposed coasts through the North Channel and Irish Sea, they could reach 60 to 70 mph.

Forecasters also predict heavy rain at times until the warning, which started at 3pm on Thursday, expires at 6am on Sunday.

The Meteorological Administration advised people on the coast to “be careful of large waves and stay safe during the storm.”

A third warning for strong winds and heavy rain is also in place for England and Wales from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

Forecasters predict that these winds “could gust fairly broadly to around 40 to 50 mph” but “probably closer to 80 mph locally.”

It warned this could lead to difficult driving conditions, travel disruption and flooding.

About 15 to 25 mm (0.6 to 1 inch) of rain could fall fairly widely, but “exposed highlands to the north and west”, particularly parts of Wales, could see rain of closer to 50 to 70 mm (2 to 2.7 inches), which poses a risk. I'm in a situation. of flood.

UK flood risk returns

The National Weather Service said there was a slight chance of damage including flooding to buildings, homes and businesses, difficult driving conditions, road closures and power outages.

Light snowfall is also expected at elevations above about 200 meters (656 feet).

Warnings of strong winds have been issued for shipping areas across the UK.

Two regions, Faeroes and Bailey, are on alert for the risk of a violent force 10 and force 11, with winds gusting to 69 knots (79 mph).

This ranks as the second-highest level, just below hurricane force.

Concerns after Storms Bert and Conall

Several communities are recovering from flooding caused by Storm Bert from November 22-25.

1:30 Companies 'destroyed' by Storm Bert.

At the height of the storm, winds of more than 80mph were recorded across the UK.

The weekend of November 23-24 was “exceptionally wet” across South Wales and South West England, with some highlands receiving more than 150 mm (5.9 inches) of rain, according to the Met Office.

Image: Storm Butte causes the River Taff to burst its banks and flood homes in Pontypridd. File photo: PA

The average rainfall across the UK on 23 November was 24 mm (1 inch), making it the wettest day since October 2020.

A severe flood warning, meaning a risk to life, has been issued for the River Nene near Northampton, a rare occurrence among dozens of flood warnings issued.

Image: Billing Aquadrome was heavily flooded by the River Nene during Storm Bert. File photo: PA

Storm Bert was followed by Conall on 27 November, dropping up to 30 mm (1.18 in) of rain across the southern coastal counties of England.

This caused some flooding, but the Met Office said the disruption was more isolated than Bert.

