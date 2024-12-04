Rodman, Swanson, Smith and Pulisic lead US POTY nominees





Jeff Carlisle, US Soccer Correspondent December 3, 2024, 3:27 p.m. ET

Close Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the US national team for ESPN FC.

The U.S. Soccer Federation has announced its end-of-year awards for 2024, which, in addition to player awards, include Game of the Year, as well as Women's and Men's Referee of the Year awards.

This is the first time the USSF has included referees in its year-end awards.

The nominees for Player of the Year include the three members of the “Triple Espresso” attack, consisting of Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson of the Red Stars. Chicago. Also included are last year's winner, San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma and Chicago goalie Alyssa Naeher.

All five were instrumental in leading the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The men's player of the year consists of four-time winner Christian Pulisic of AC Milan, AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi of PSV Eindhoven, Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and defender from Fulham Antonee Robinson.

Another Pulisic triumph would see him set the record for most wins, a mark he currently shares with Landon Donovan. Fans will make up 15 percent of the vote, with the rest taken up by national team players, coaches, media and other stakeholders.

Fans will be able to vote online at ussoccer.com starting Wednesday, December 4 at 9 a.m. CT and lasting until Friday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Winners will be announced in January 2025.

The nominees for Young Player of the Year are University of North Carolina defender Trinity Armstrong and Seattle Reign defender Jordyn Bugg, Angel City FC midfielder Kennedy Fuller, Kansas City Current Claire Hutton and Utah Royals forward Ally Sentnor.

The nominees for the Young Male Player of the Year are Venice midfielder Gianluca Busio, Lyon's Tanner Tessmann, San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris as well as forwards Mathis Albert of Borussia Dortmund and David Vazquez of Philadelphia Union.

Five American football games are in contention for the second annual matchup of the year, including the USWNT's 1-0 victory over Brazil to clinch its record fifth Olympic gold medal; the USWNT's 4-1 victory over Germany in the Olympic group stage; the USMNT's 2-0 Dos a Cero triumph over Mexico to win its third consecutive Concacaf Nations League title and the United States Deaf Women's National Team's dominant 11-0 victory over the Australia in a friendly match in June.

Rounding out the field, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup final saw LAFC claim a 3-1 overtime victory over Sporting Kansas City.

The nominees for male referee of the year are Kyle Atkins, Guido Gonzalez Jr., Corey Parker, Ismir Pekmic and Armando Villarreal. Nominees for Femae Referee of the Year are Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt, Alyssa Nichols, Tori Penso and Natalie Simon.

