Entertainment
Actor’s Theater of Charlotte Invites You to Play Rock in Its Music Festival-Style Performances | DFA 90.7
The problem with trying to plan for anything right now is that our world can change pretty quickly. A month ago, an indoor theatrical performance starting this week seemed to have worked.
But as COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina rise as the delta variant spreads rapidly, the Actors Theater of Charlottes’ decision to begin its 33rd outdoor season at The Barn at MoRA with three musicals seems fortuitous.
We took the risk that COVID would decline in the summer, but we still thought people might be a little more comfortable in an outdoor setting where distance was easy and they weren’t dependent on CVC, Chip Decker said, executive director of ATC. They might just be outside.
And if people are outside, Decker explained, they might as well try to recreate a music festival atmosphere.
This is what ATC will do with three performances, starting with Rock of ages, which started on Wednesday and will run through August 21. Following this’ 80s rock show, Head Over Heels, with music by The Go-Gos, will be performed in September. And ATC will wrap up its outdoor Act 1 this season with The Rocky Horror Show in October.
It’s a bit like musical theater, but there is also a feeling of a summer rock concert, Decker said. So we tried to capture these two experiences. You know, that’s what we do in the summer: you’re going to listen to music or you are going to sit in the theater. Well, we’re going to do both. We’re going to have people who are going to rock with great musicals and under the stars. We are very excited about this.
Directing three musicals required bringing together not only actors but musicians and not just musicians, but musicians who worked well with each other and were believable as a group.
As you know, Rock of Ages is all ’80s, big band, screaming guitar solos, Decker said. And for that you need the right guitarists. You cannot simulate these guitar solos.
There are several types of actor-musicians that make up the complete package. They play several instruments. They sing, they dance, they play which is awesome because we do a lot of musicals that many times the band, the music is provided by the actors as well as the performances.
At these outdoor performances, Decker wants everyone to really treat it like a music festival. Each person will need to bring their own chair. They can pick up food and drink from a rotating group of food trucks and beverage suppliers.
And Decker wants everyone to be loud.
Inside, people tend to be a bit reserved, he said. But I think outside, I want to hear people singing Poison and singing, Come on, feel the noise. You know, I want this. I want the audience to forget about themselves and have a good time for a few hours. And if they want to sing along with their favorite song, I think they should.
Interested in learning more about arts and culture in the Charlotte area? The WFAE’s weekly arts and entertainment e-newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you posted. Sign up here to have Tapestry delivered straight to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.wfae.org/arts-culture/2021-07-31/actors-theatre-of-charlotte-invites-you-to-rock-out-at-its-music-festival-like-performances
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]