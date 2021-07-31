Actor’s Theater of Charlotte Invites You to Play Rock in Its Music Festival-Style Performances | DFA 90.7

The problem with trying to plan for anything right now is that our world can change pretty quickly. A month ago, an indoor theatrical performance starting this week seemed to have worked.

But as COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina rise as the delta variant spreads rapidly, the Actors Theater of Charlottes’ decision to begin its 33rd outdoor season at The Barn at MoRA with three musicals seems fortuitous.

We took the risk that COVID would decline in the summer, but we still thought people might be a little more comfortable in an outdoor setting where distance was easy and they weren’t dependent on CVC, Chip Decker said, executive director of ATC. They might just be outside.

And if people are outside, Decker explained, they might as well try to recreate a music festival atmosphere.

This is what ATC will do with three performances, starting with Rock of ages, which started on Wednesday and will run through August 21. Following this’ 80s rock show, Head Over Heels, with music by The Go-Gos, will be performed in September. And ATC will wrap up its outdoor Act 1 this season with The Rocky Horror Show in October.

It’s a bit like musical theater, but there is also a feeling of a summer rock concert, Decker said. So we tried to capture these two experiences. You know, that’s what we do in the summer: you’re going to listen to music or you are going to sit in the theater. Well, we’re going to do both. We’re going to have people who are going to rock with great musicals and under the stars. We are very excited about this.

Fenix ​​photography Can you play air guitar? You would fit perfectly with the cast of “Rock of Ages” by the Actor’s Theater of Charlotte.

Directing three musicals required bringing together not only actors but musicians and not just musicians, but musicians who worked well with each other and were believable as a group.

As you know, Rock of Ages is all ’80s, big band, screaming guitar solos, Decker said. And for that you need the right guitarists. You cannot simulate these guitar solos.

There are several types of actor-musicians that make up the complete package. They play several instruments. They sing, they dance, they play which is awesome because we do a lot of musicals that many times the band, the music is provided by the actors as well as the performances.

At these outdoor performances, Decker wants everyone to really treat it like a music festival. Each person will need to bring their own chair. They can pick up food and drink from a rotating group of food trucks and beverage suppliers.

And Decker wants everyone to be loud.

Inside, people tend to be a bit reserved, he said. But I think outside, I want to hear people singing Poison and singing, Come on, feel the noise. You know, I want this. I want the audience to forget about themselves and have a good time for a few hours. And if they want to sing along with their favorite song, I think they should.