The Secret Life of Bake Off Star Paul Hollywood on TV: Age, Net Worth, and Secret Career





Over the past 10 years, Paul Hollywood has grown from relative obscurity to one of the UK’s most famous TV chefs. His fame has skyrocketed since he first appeared on the hugely popular Great British Bake Off in 2010 – choosing to stick with the hit show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Paul, 54, born in Wallasey, is the son of a baker whose love for cooking started very early, reports Kent live. READ MORE:Paul Hollywood pic with ex-Bake Off partner drives fans crazy After leaving school, he briefly studied sculpture before following in the family’s footsteps and began his own career as a baker, first working in his father’s bakery before branching out and becoming a head baker. Paul worked as a head baker for a number of hotels across the country, before starting guest roles on television. In 2008, Paul hit the headlines when he created “Britain’s most expensive bread,” an almond and Roquefort sourdough that went on sale at Harrods for 15 loaves, which Paul described as the “Rolls Royce” bread. It was in 2010 that he truly captured the hearts of British audiences with his role in GBBO, when he catapulted the series into success alongside co-judge Mary Berry. Paul now lives on a four bedroom farmhouse in Ashford, which he bought in 2019 with his then partner, Summer Montey-Fullam. The Grade II listed home is worth over a million and includes a sprawling two-acre lot, as well as stables. Keep up to date with what’s happening in your area by entering your zip code below Paul now lives there with his current partner Melissa Spalding, after he allegedly fell in love with her while drinking in the pub she owns. According to Daily Express, his net worth is now 9 million.





Although he made his fame and fortune in the kitchen, Paul is also an avid racing fan. In 2015 he started his airline pilot career in the Britcar Championships at Silverstone, driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 and finishing in second place. In 2017, Paul finished first in the Dunlop endurance race at Silverstone, again driving the Aston Martin. Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here

