Marvel’s new Black Panther actor may have been revealed

Devastating news broke about a year ago. Beloved Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman had passed away after quietly battling cancer for years. Even Disney was unaware of his condition. Speculation has grown over how Marvel would handle the loss. the Black Panther the sequel was in development, although it was clear that changes would be needed.

In the months since Boseman’s death we’ve seen all kinds of rumors about the upcoming Black Panther actor. Fans have asked Marvel not to recast T’Challa. Instead, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is expected to be Wakanda’s new warrior leader. Marvel then announced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever title in December. It was at this point that Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel would not be replacing Boseman with a new actor. The top Marvel executive did not say who would play Black Panther in the sequel at the time. Now, however, a new leak may reveal Marvel’s plans for Black Panther in Wakanda forever. Notice, some spoilers follow below.

Best deal of the day The Unreal Deal gets you Amazon’s most popular smart home gadget for $ 23 plus a $ 40 credit! List of prices:$ 29.98 Price:$ 22.92 You save:$ 7.06 (24%) Buy now Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The candidates

Some of the rumors we’ve seen since last August said that Shuri could be the next Black Panther. Just like in the comics, and just like Marvel wanted to happen eventually. Others have said that M’Baku (Winston Duke) or Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) could be a potential Black Panther in the sequel. Or at least worthy contenders. We’ve even seen rumors that a brand new actor is the next Black Panther. It wouldn’t be Shuri, M’Baku, or Nakia.

Then we got reports claiming that Shuri would become Black Panther, but she wouldn’t get the title straight away. She will have to prove herself in the film Before replacing her brother as the leader of Wakanda.

This brings us to This hashtag show supposed scoop. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t give us the identity of the new Black Panther right off the bat. The film has undergone tons of rewrites, according to the report. This is understandable. Boseman’s passing has forced Marvel to rethink the highly anticipated sequel.

The identity of the new actor of Black Panther revealed

According to the report, Marvel will not reveal who will play Black Panther in the film’s marketing. We will have to wait until we see it in theaters to find out:

We can share that you shouldn’t expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to immediately respond to who the next Black Panther is. Don’t even expect marketing materials or any pre-release content to ruin it. Marvel Studios turns the question of “Who is the next Black Panther?” in an integral part of the story, and that will be a main storyline in the film. The movie will feature a few suitors and touch on a few possibilities, but by the end of the movie you’ll have a definitive answer as to who the next Black Panther will be.

The report says that Shuri will indeed become Black Panther. She will take over in the third act and defeat the main antagonist. However, the report doesn’t say how Marvel will handle Boseman’s death. A previous report noted that T’Challa could die offscreen, possibly from an illness. And we shouldn’t expect Marvel to use a CGI version of T’Challa in the sequel.

This hashtag show also claims that the main villain of Wakanda forever is Namor the submariner. Other reports have said the same thing. We heard months ago that actor Tenoch Huerta would play Namor, and this latest report backs it up. There is no Doctor Doom in Black panther 2.

Wakanda forever will launch on July 8, 2022. Until then, we’ll hear one last time from Boseman in the MCU in the upcoming What if…? TV show. He will play a variant of T’Challa who ended up becoming Star-Lord instead of Black Panther.

Best deal of the day The Unreal Deal gets you Amazon’s most popular smart home gadget for $ 23 plus a $ 40 credit! List of prices:$ 29.98 Price:$ 22.92 You save:$ 7.06 (24%) Buy now Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon BGR may receive a commission