Ben Stiller dismisses Hollywood nepotism in Twitter debate – deadline

When Franklin Leonard took to Twitter Tuesday night to denounce a recent film casting, Ben Stiller hit back in a heated conversation about whether people were getting Hollywood gigs according to their abilities or whether nepotism played a role.

The founder of the blacklist commented on a casting story The deadline broke over Hopper Penn, son of Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, signing to star in a short film by Destry Spielberg and Owen King, also children Hollywood royalty (director Steven Spielberg and author Stephen King, respectively).

Leonard posted bluntly: “Hollywood is a meritocracy, isn’t it?” The text was accompanied by a split photo of the offspring of successful Hollywood artists.

Although Leonard took a step back by admitting, “In all honesty this is apparently a short film,” replied Ben Stiller, son of the late comedic actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, “Too easy @franklinleonard . People, work, create. Everyone has their own way. I wish them all the best.

Leonard expressed that his feelings had no negative bearing, but wanted to highlight a lingering problem in Hollywood.

A recent UCLA report showed that while there are great improvements in diversity in front of the camera, the same story does not exist on the other side of the lens. UCLA Dean of Social Sciences Darnell Hunt said, “There hasn’t been the same level of progress behind the camera. Specifically in the executive suite, there has been very little change since we started compiling data five years ago. This is very revealing, especially in light of our current racial calculation. “

“I do it, without fail, but I also think it’s important that we recognize these paths,” Leonard said.

Stiller replied, “Yes. I’m just speaking from experience, and I don’t know any of them, I would bet they all faced challenges. Different from those who do not have access to the industry. Show biz, as we all know, is pretty rough and ultimately meritocracy. “

Franklin strongly refuted any claim that entry into the highest levels of Hollywood is based on his ability. Leonard asked if this was the case, “How do you explain the complete lack of diversity behind the camera?” Lack of merit?

Although Stiller acknowledged that diversity is always a big deal, the Thunder in the tropics star claimed, “People with no talent don’t really last if they get a break because of who they are or know or are related to.”

Stiller’s comment led Leonard to double down on his point and re-explain the statistics. “Fundamentally disagree, and again the numbers don’t lie,” Leonard said. “Based solely on the exclusion of other people, statistically speaking, about 1/3 of the industry has its job not because of merit, but because of other factors (who they know, colonial heritage, sexism, little imported).

Leonard added insolently: “We both know a lot of unskilled people who manage to stay employed for reasons other than talent, although we both have enough decency not to name names.

In a separate response thread, Leonard expressed his belief that successful players in Hollywood are blind to their native situation. Leonard wrote: “People in Hollywood tend to believe that this is pure meritocracy and that their success is only an indication of their merit.

Stiller didn’t take the flippant remark kindly and hit back, “Wow. Ah good? I have a huge debt to my parents and in no way did I say no. Why make big generalizations? Your argument on diversity is very strong and I agree with it.

After a few exchanges, Leonard wanted to calm the argument down and get them to accept the central tenet of the discussion: Hollywood’s lack of diversity behind the camera has to do with how family relationships in the industry dictate opportunities for use.

Stiller’s final comment seemed to express some concession to Leonard’s main point that Hollywood remains an insider club.

Destry responded to both Stiller and Leonard, in a now deleted tweet: “I’m just an aspiring young filmmaker who admires the art of filmmaking.” People can argue about nepotism, but I know deep down that I worked hard to get to where I am and it wasn’t easy. Beyond the pride of this film and the team it took to make it.

She then said on her page: “I admit that I was born with privilege! I have it through and through! My mission is to bring new talents into the industry and to give opportunities to artists from all walks of life. No one should be left out because of the connections they don’t have.

Stiller and Leonard’s debate ultimately made its way to The View on Thursday, where the co-hosts each gave their own take on the situation. Stiller’s remarks did not go well online, where users have expressed unhappiness with Stiller’s opinions.

Concluding the whole discussion, Leonard tweeted a final thread where he asked the same question that started this investigation and his wishes for any creative endeavor.

