I am an actor who can also sing

DHANVEER SINGH, known for playing Salim in the Mughal-e-Azam musical, chats with SHALINI SAKSENA on working with AB Baby among others

What is State of Seige: Temple Attack about?

Those who have yet to see it, the series is based on the attack on Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in 2002 in which more than 30 people lost their lives and more than 80 were injured. It was the National Security Guard that hunted down the terrorists and brought everything under control.

Why did you agree to play a terrorist?

For an actor, each role is just a role because each character is just as important in the story. It is important that you fulfill the role entrusted to you with honesty and hard work. I have the impression that all the actors think in the same way.

What is your role in Dasvi?

I play Abhishek Bachchan’s younger brother and he’s a very important character in the film. I’m waiting to finish the last program of the film.

How did it go with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam?

Of course, working with Abhishek, Nimrat and Yami was really amazing. Most of my scenes are with Abhishek and Nimrat. They are very beautiful humans and Abhishek is a gentleman. Nimrat is also amazing. They give you a very comfortable space without making you feel like a newcomer. Both are the best actors and effortlessly. Besides acting too, I learned a lot from them.

You are also a singer. How did it happen?

I have been singing since my school years and I participated in plays at the university. From there, acting and singing became my role. Later, I became an RJ. But I wanted to make my dream come true so I started playing and singing.

Did the vocals come first or the acting?

Playing is my first love. I can say that I am an actor who can sing. Music helps me in my acting.

Where are you most comfortable in front of the camera or in the studio?

They are two very different scenarios. But if I have to choose, I will choose the camera.

How was the experience of working in a musical like Mughal-e-Azam?

This is one of the best things that ever happened to me. It gave me the confidence to quit my job as an RJ and focus on acting. Director Feroz Abbas Khan is an institution in itself. I have learned so much from him.

What else is lined up?

I have a few projects lined up. Few projects will come out in the Punjab. I have four songs lined up. So I am working on both at the same time.