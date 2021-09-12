Entertainment
Naomi Watts on school filming drama ‘Lakewood’ – The Hollywood Reporter
School shootings, an infamously familiar aspect of American society, have been the subject of a surprisingly wide range of films.
Michael Moore’s documentary Bowling for Colombine (2002), was a treatise against American gun culture. Palme d’Or by Gus Van Sant the elephant (2003), took a radically mundane approach, describing the day of a school shooting as largely ordinary and uneventful. Until it doesn’t. that of Lynne Ramsay We need to talk about Kevin (2011) focused on the mother of a gunman, played by Tilda Swinton, who questions her parenthood and herself after her son commits an atrocity. Brady Corbet Vox Lux (2018), with Natalie Portman, takes a bird’s-eye view, showing how the sickening repetition of these massacres and their endless framing and cliché on American media have traumatized American youth.
With Lakewood, which premieres at the Toronto Film Festival on September 12, the focus is once again on the mother. Naomi Watts plays Amy Carr, a woman whose son is caught in a school shooting, though it’s not clear – not until the end of this tense thriller from Australian director Phillip Noyce (Anti-rabbit fence) – whether it is a victim or the shooter himself.
Noyce’s other drastic choice is to show no image of the violence itself. Instead, in an approach similar to content thrillers the guilty and Locke, Lakewood fully focuses on the character of Watts as she runs through the woods (she was doing her morning jog when she heard the news of the shooting) desperately trying to find out what happened and if her child is in security.
“We fully supported Phillip’s vision of not glorifying any aspect of violence or the shooter,” says Zack Schiller, one of the producers of Lakewood. “don’t take the easy or lazy approach but tell this story entirely from the point of view of Naomi’s character.”
The contained nature of the story was one of the main draws for Watts, who came to the project via Lakewood screenwriter Chris Sparling.
“I had worked with Chris on Sea of trees (2015), which he wrote and I knew he had written another movie, Buried (2010) with Ryan Reynolds, which was also a contained story, told from a person’s perspective, ”says Watts. “I thought it was an approach worth unpacking. Because I also live with the same terror and fear that most people have around this subject. “
Lakewood shot in northern Ontario, in 6 square miles of woodland near North Bay, about 4.5 hours north of Toronto. The isolated location and the relatively small team make it an ideal project to shoot during COVID.
“We were the first project to start production in North America under COVID and the first to complete,” says Schiller. We went in and out without anyone getting sick.
Instead of shooting short takes of each scene, Noyce had Watts copy her character’s experience, running full blast through the woods, gasping for breath as she tried to call the police, the school. and anyone who can help him.
“I had run and run in character and after 10 takes the physical emotion kicked in, I would experience that character,” says Watts. “I don’t think I could have done differently. I literally had to be on my guard because I was tripping in the woods, or we would lose cell service, the connection with the actors on the other side who were playing the live scenes with me.
The experiment took its toll on the two-time Oscar nominee.
“I have some experience in fitness and consider myself to be quite agile,” she said, “but I needed some training to bring my body back to a place where I could take so much running… Luckily, they had a physiotherapist on set who was an absolute genius woman. She was there on my body all the time, after the end of the day or even at lunch break. She is a marathon runner herself and we have her. said I must have run the equivalent of two marathons in those two weeks of production.
But, says Watts, it’ll be worth it if Lakewood, which is sold by UTA Independent Film Group, Endeavor Content and CAA Media Finance for the United States and by Mister Smith Entertainment internationally, may spark further discussion on the issue of gun violence.
“School shootings certainly weren’t part of how I grew up and it wasn’t a conversation I was aware of as a kid,” Watts says. “But the world has changed a lot since then, and it’s something we all fear now. That a place as innocent as a school can be so vulnerable is such a horrible thing. I’m not trying to be prescriptive about what should be done to help. It is not for me to decide the policies or to find the solutions. But I hope this film can help open the conversation.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/naomi-watts-runs-for-her-life-in-school-shooting-drama-lakewood-1235011410/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]