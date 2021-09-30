Here’s what’s on the menu at Eleven Madison Parks Secret Meat Room





More details are available on the Secret Meat Room at Eleven Madison Park, the fair-weather vegan restaurant recently skewered by New York Times food critic Pete Wells. The private dining room, which Wells previously revealed serves beef tenderloin, apparently also serves roast chicken, lobster, and striped bass, among other optional meat and seafood dishes. A menu published by Page Six also includes foie gras and sturgeon, a highly endangered species of fish, but a copy of the private dining room summer menu provided by the restaurant and reviewed by Eater on Thursday did not include either course. . A spokesperson for Eleven Madison Park told Eater that the menu obtained by Page Six has not been served since March 11, 2020 and that the restaurant plans to move to a private vegan dining room by the 1st. January 2022. This decision was taken before that. weeks of coverage, according to the spokesperson. News of the private meat-filled dining room surfaced earlier this week following a blunt, starless review of Times critic Pete Wells. After making comparisons between the 10-course restaurants, tasting menu at $ 335 and the taste of lemon pledge, he reveals that Eleven Madison Park still serves and buys beef and seafood in his private dining room. A Brooklyn-based exchange for black wine professionals A new stock exchange is launched to bring more equity to wine: Fulton St., a new mentorship program launched by the Clinton Hill Leon & Son Wine and Spirits wine store has been launched for future black wine fellows. Applications are open until October 31 and those accepted will have their funding canceled for wine classes (approximately $ 10,000), related travel, access to industry events and other educational opportunities. Emma Orlow, Eater NY reporter Another break-in at Casa Ora in East Williamsburg It’s been a tough month at Casa Ora in East Williamsburg. The upscale Venezuelan restaurant with a nod to the Michelin Guide suffered a burglary on Wednesday morning, the third in the last month alone. (Food, alcohol, and cooking supplies were stolen from the property on two separate occasions earlier this month.) Owners Rachel and Ivo Diaz have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to build a metal door outside its entrance. Nitehawk cinema makes a triumphant comeback with breakfast burritos Nitehawk Cinema will be once again serves brunch at its Williamsburg and Park Slope theaters. (Okay, yes, theaters served a menu for indoor and outdoor dining during the pandemic, but this is the first time patrons have been able to snack on breakfast burritos and bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches under the big screen in recent memory.) Brunch returns to Nitehawk in Williamsburg this weekend and Park Slope starting the weekend of October 9. Update, 11:50 a.m .: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by Eleven Madison Park on their private dining menus.

