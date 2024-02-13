Shooting at Hollywood Hills home that left 2 injured sparks new concerns over 'party house rentals'





HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Super Bowl party at a Hollywood Hills home took a violent turn overnight when gunfire erupted, leaving two people injured. The incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of N Crescent Heights Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It's unclear what sparked the shooting, but the two victims, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital in stable condition. Two possible suspects have since been arrested and are being questioned. Police also said two loaded guns were found in the rear of the home. Police said the home was a rental home and, according to neighbors, has been the center of problems in the past. “Something has to change,” a man who lives in the area and spoke to ABC7 said Monday. “We don't want this to continue. We want the city to do something.” The man, who wishes to be identified only as Stan, has lived in this part of the hills for about 25 years. He said the house where the shooting took place is the same place where the famous YouTuber and streamer Kick N3ON was stolen last December. He posted video of the incident on his YouTube channelbut police found no record of a criminal complaint being filed. Stan said that in the last few moments, a shooting was reported at another nearby home, which was also a short-term rental. “There was some kind of shootout or shootout, and you can see where the caution tape is up there…they never fixed it,” he said, pointing to the house . In recent years, Los Angeles has strengthened its laws regulating short-term rentals, allowing them only in homes used as a primary residence and requiring owners to obtain permits. But Hollywood Hills homeowners say it doesn't work. “The parties have gotten worse and our ability to try to deal with them has also been reduced, to some extent,” said Paul Jenkins, public safety chair for the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council. READ ALSO | Neighbors say Beverly Hills 'party house' is run by squatters Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the squatters had been living in the house for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission to. He said frustrations over these so-called “party house rentals” had been growing for a long time. another cases in the Hollywood Hills in 2020. During this incident, a large party was held and three people were shot, one of whom died. Then-Mayor Eric Garcetti promised a citywide crackdown. But Jenkins says the city attorney has since gotten rid of neighborhood attorneys who would focus on renting out houses for parties, leaving too many opportunities for profit-seeking party planners to game the system. “They need to rent a club somewhere, where there is adequate security in a commercial area, not in someone's neighborhood,” he said.

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/hollywood-hills-los-angeles-party-shooting/14415299/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos