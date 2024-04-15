GOODYEAR HONORED BY THE SHANGHAI DAILY FOR ITS COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY





SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 CSR “Responsibility, Openness, Sharing” award from Shanghai Daily. This prestigious award, launched by the Shanghai Daily in collaboration with the Shanghai Municipal Information Bureau and the Shanghai United Media Group, recognizes Goodyear's unwavering dedication to corporate social responsibility.

The award-winning companies attended a ceremony hosted by Shanghai Daily and shared innovative practices focused on sustainability. “We are honored to receive the 2023 Shanghai Daily “Responsibility, Openness, Sharing” CSR Award.,” said Nathaniel Madarang, president of Goodyear Asia Pacific. “We are bringing Goodyear’s innovation excellence to China and the Asia Pacific region, and we are committed to shaping a better future by working closely with our business partners. Nitesh Jainvice president of manufacturing at Goodyear Asia Pacific, said: “We are increasing our use of renewable electricity in our manufacturing facilities through solar panel installations. We recently completed our largest solar panel installation to date. October 2023 in our Pulandian manufacturing plant in Dalian. It is estimated that these panels will reduce carbon emissions linked to purchased electricity by 17,000 tonnes per year over a period of 25 years. » Goodyear is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050, starting from a 2019 base year. In addition, the company is committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 28% by 46.2% by 2030 compared to the 2019 base year, and absolute GHG emissions from scope 3 from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy activities and upstream transport. within the same time frame. In addition to setting short- and long-term climate goals, Goodyear has committed to using 100% renewable electricity in all of its manufacturing facilities by 2030 and 100% renewable energy in all of its manufacturing facilities by 2040, developing a tire made from 100% sustainable materials by 2030. 2030 and replacing all petroleum-derived oils in its products by 2040. About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Goodyear is one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world. It employs approximately 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 factories in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers at Akron, Ohioand Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strives to develop cutting-edge products and services that set the standard in technology and performance for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, visit www.goodyear.com/corporate. SOURCE Goodyear

