Harlem Wizards show off their tricks in benefit game with Redlands School District – Redlands Daily Facts





The Harlem Wizards basketball team made a slam dunk appearance at Redlands East Valley High School on Friday, April 19. Luke Ford, 4, cheers on the Harlem Wizards during a Redlands an Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player Lookatik poses for photos with fans before the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG )

Kevon Nash, 8, of Highland, receives a punch from a Harlem Wizards player during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player A-Train shows off his skills with the ball during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/ SCNG)

Teacher Carolyn Bradshaw dances Gamdam Style with Harlem Wizards player Glitch during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise /SCNG)

Harlem Wizards fan James Ford, 9, participates in a relay race during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Elena Casillas, left, and Jeff Starkey laugh as Miles Starkey, 4, is carried onto the field by Harlem Wizards player Glitch during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Children dance with Harlem Wizards players during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards Dragon jumps over Loonatik during the player presentation for the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG )

Harlem Wizards player Loonatik signs the jersey of fan Wyatt Lint, 6, of Mentone during halftime of the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise /SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player A-Train dances during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

One-month-old Maxine Waters is offered to be a shooter as the Harlem Wizards play REP Rebounders to the delight of hundreds at a Redlands an Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands High School East Valley in Redlands, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player Loonatik falls to the court laughing during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise /SCNG)

Olivia Sorn, 7, or Redlands, Harlem Wizards fan, is a little surprised when she meets player Loonatik at the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, Friday, April 19, 2024 (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player Lookatik autographs a fan shoe before the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards memorabilia for sale during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player A-Train dances with a REP Rebounds player during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/ SCNG)

A Harlem Wizards fan walks off the field with a free ball during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

A Harlem Wizards fan walks through a tunnel of home team players before the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/ SCNG)

Harlem Wizards player Loonatik snaps to end the game against the REP Rebounders during the Redlands Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Harlem Wizards Dragon celebrates after dunking during the Redlands an Educational Partnership fundraiser at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The event, organized by Redlands Educational Partnershipbrought in the professional Trick Hoops & Alley Oops team to play against teachers, principals and administrators from the Redlands Unified School District. All money raised at the event will go to REP programs, including teacher grants. RUSD has more than 21,000 students, REP Rep. Mallory Mudge said in a news release. The event also featured a Wiz Kids pre-game warm-up, contests, comedy, tons of slam dunks and audience participation. REP partnered with the Pacific Dermatology Institute to sponsor the game. Other community sponsors included Redlands Community Hospital, Barich and Associates Insurance, Redlands Police Officers Foundation, Neal and Joyce Waner and Welsh Insurance Services.

